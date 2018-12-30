A public pier on Charleston Harbor, a golf course in Mount Pleasant, walkways on Folly Beach — the federal fund that helped pay for these and hundreds of other outdoor pursuits hangs in limbo as lawmakers feud.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund — a half-century-old appropriation of revenue from oil and gas drilling — technically expired in early December.
A bipartisan compromise that would renew it wasn't acted on by the Senate during recent squabbling over the federal budget and the looming shutdown. It had been approved by the House.
South Carolina legislators, among others, say getting it passed will be a priority when the Congress reconvenes in January. Whether President Trump would veto it is anybody's guess. The budget originally proposed by Trump called for cutting it 90 percent.
"Sen. Graham is a co-sponsor of the permanent reauthorization bill," said Kevin Bishop, spokesman for Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.
"It was part of end of the year conversations but it didn't get across the finish line as part of a larger lands package," he added. "We hope to see it reauthorized in the next Congress."
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., could not be reached for comment.
Departing U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, championed the fund and pushed hard for it as his term expired. Democratic U.S. Rep.-elect Joe Cunningham, who takes over Sanford's seat, said the measure has his wholehearted support.
The fund "invests in local parks, trails, public lands and outdoors spaces in communities across the country, and enriches the lives of hundreds of thousands in South Carolina alone," Cunningham said. "The failure of the last Congress to fully fund this important, bipartisan program demonstrates the widespread dysfunction we need to fix and will be a top priority in January."
The fund uses part of the revenue from oil and natural gas royalties to support the protection and development of natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage. Federal legislators are divided over just where the money should be spent and whether it should be used to acquire more land.
It has paid out $295 million over the past 50 years in South Carolina alone, going to improve local state and national parks across the state, as well as foster woodland and habitat projects.
All told, those facilities and projects help generate significant recreational spending in South Carolina, according to the state chapter of the Nature Conservancy.
A sampling of the other projects and properties that have benefited from the fund in the Charleston area includes:
- 23 parks inside the city of Charleston, said City Councilwoman Carol Jackson.
- 64 acres of mainland wildlife habitat in the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
- Boat ramps and channel markers in Berkeley County.
- Birding destination Roxbury Park in Meggett.
- Municipal parks in Moncks Corner, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Mount Pleasant and St. George.
- A bike trail on James Island.
Jon Tynan, executive director of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, called the Land and Water Conservation Fund the most successful conservation funding in the nation's history.
"It has funded public recreation areas in every county in South Carolina, including the iconic Mountain Bridge Wilderness, Congaree National Park and ACE Basin," added Mark Robertson, director of the state chapter of the Nature Conservancy.
"And it’s done it all without taking a penny out of your or my paycheck and without adding a penny to the federal deficit," he said.