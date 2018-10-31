PITTSBURGH — The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment, which was expected, was announced Wednesday. It charges Robert Bowers with 44 counts, including hate crimes. Federal prosecutors have previously indicated they plan to seek the death penalty.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says "today begins the process of seeking justice for the victims of these hateful acts."

Authorities say Bowers opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers.

Bowers is jailed without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

The funerals for the victims began Tuesday and are continuing through the rest of the week.

Leaders of a private Jewish academy in Squirrel Hill, near Saturday's massacre, are keeping close watch on their students as they try to process the anti-Semitic attack that left 11 people dead.

The approximately 40 high schoolers at the Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh attended Wednesday's funeral for Joyce Fienberg, whose niece used to teach at their school.

Many school families were gathered for a bar mitzvah Saturday at their synagogue, Shaare Torah, listening to sirens screaming by outside. The bar mitzvah went on, as Rabbi Daniel Wasserman gave updates as he learned them, according to Oren Levy, vice principal for lower grades. They locked in place as no one yet knew if the shooting was part of a broader, coordinated attack on Jews.

"You could hear siren after siren," said school CEO Dan Kraut.

The chairman of emergency medicine at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center says a police officer and community member remain in intensive care but "are doing much better now."

Dr. Donald Yealy says they no longer require breathing assistance or medications to support their blood pressure. Yealy didn't identify the two patients.

But the officer in intensive care has been identified as Timothy Matson, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The hospital says the officer is in stable condition.

Eleven people were killed and six were wounded in the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue.