A blaze broke out Sunday in a pit outside the famed Rodney Scott's BBQ downtown restaurant, drawing a heavy presence from the Charleston Fire Department who extinguished the fire within 30 minutes.
A manager on the scene, located at 1011 King St., said that meat from two hogs — each weighing in at approximately 175 lbs. — were lost in the fire. The pit's roof also sustained damage, the extent of which was not immediately clear. A fire marshal with the Charleston Fire Department will determine the cause of the fire.
The pit is separate of the main restaurant portion where patrons dine, and the blaze did not damage any of the interior. At least five people were dining in the restaurant when they were asked to evacuate around 11:15 a.m., one diner said.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.