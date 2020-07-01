Pilot dies after fighter jet crash at Shaw Air Force Base

A military pilot has died after the crash of a fighter jet during a training mission at Shaw Air Force Base.

His death was confirmed early Wednesday morning by 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to base officials, the pilot was conducting a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when it crashed. He was the only person on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The pilot's name has not been released and will be withheld until 24 hours after his next of kin have been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

