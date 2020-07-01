You are the owner of this article.
Pilot dies after fighter jet crash at Shaw Air Force Base

A U.S. Air Force F-16CJ Fighting Falcon taxis off the runway at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. in this July 2014 file photo.

A military pilot has died after the crash of a fighter jet during a training mission at Shaw Air Force Base.

His death was confirmed early Wednesday morning by 20th Fighter Wing Commander Larry Sullivan.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to base officials, the pilot was conducting a routine training mission in a F-16CM Fighting Falcon when it crashed. He was the only person on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The pilot's name has not been released and will be withheld until 24 hours after his next of kin have been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

