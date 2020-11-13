Piglet, lost for month from Johns Island, captured by Charleston animal control

This little ham went on the lam.
A piglet that escaped from a Johns Island residence about a month ago has been recaptured by Charleston Police Department Animal Services, officials confirmed on Friday.
Roughly four weeks ago, Animal Services got phone calls about a piglet in the roadway at Maybank Highway and Wildts Battery Boulevard, police said. The piglet ran away and eluded its owner, who gave up on catching him.
"The pig stayed in the general area and continued to elude capture even though Animal Services officers tried to catch him in a humane dog trap baited with fruits and dog food," police said.
On Friday, animal services officers from the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff's Office cornered the piglet in a yard and captured him with large nets, police said.
He was taken to the Charleston Animal Society where he'll be kept for five days, after which he'll be put up for adoption if no one claims him, police said.
"Several citizens have already expressed an interest in adopting him," police said.
Kay Hyman, a spokeswoman for the Animal Society said staff have nicknamed him Wilbur after the character in the classic children's book, "Charlotte's Web."
Animal Society staff estimate the piglet is 3 to 6 months old and is about the size of a medium dog, Hyman said.