Photo essay: Reflecting on Charleston's prominent role in America's early history this Fourth

On July 4, 1776, Charleston was one of the largest and wealthiest cities of the newly formed United States.

It wielded significant political power and influence in the fledgling nation.

On this Fourth of July, 245 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, residents and visitors in South Carolina have a vibrant history to reflect on. 

Through reenactments, preservation and education, Charleston and the Lowcountry offer a unique window into the Colonial period and early America.

This photo essay will take you on a journey into Charleston's early history.

The first president

Some in Charleston still herald the weeklong visit of George Washington in May 1791.

Stephanie Thomas, chief of Education and Interpretation at the Charleston Museum, opens the windows of the Church Street Heyward-Washington House on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Charleston. Thomas Heyward Jr., one of four men from South Carolina to sign the Declaration of Independence, built this home in 1772. The home was rented in May 1791 by the city of Charleston to house President George Washington during his weeklong visit to Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

The parties held in the first president's honor and the places he visited are still talked about in detail by docents and tour guides discussing our history today.

“He stayed a week at the house,” said Heyward-Washington House interpreter Patrick Carlson. “It shows how important the city was. Most stops on his Southern tour were maybe a night or two."

Nathan Campagna, 10, salutes aboard the Adventure Thursday June 3, 2021 while visiting Charles Towne Landing. Only one of three ships that originally set out for Carolina landed at Albemarle Point which would eventually be named Charles Towne after King Charles II. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

The 1670 landing

Three ships, set out from England the Albemarle, Port Royal and Carolina. Two separate storms wrecked the Albemarle and Port Royal, leaving only the Carolina to land at Albemarle Point in 1670.

It brought 130 or so free men and women, indentured servants and enslaved peoples. The name was later changed to Charles Towne to honor King Charles II. The Lords Proprietors not only wanted people to explore the area but also granted land so that it could be settled, said Tony Youmans, director of the Old Exchange Building.

“The Lords Proprietors and the British Colonial government encouraged them to plant anything, see if it grows,” Youmans said. “Charleston was the site of America's first orange groves.”

Victoria Heller (far left), 12, her grandmother Susan Harshbarger and sister Elizabeth Heller, 12, read headstones while her grandfather Tom Harshbarger explores the remains of the St. George’s Anglican Church bell tower built in 1751 at Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Colonial Dorchester

The colony of Carolina continued to grow with a new trading town, established on the Ashley River, named Dorchester.

It was founded in 1697. The town served as an inland trading hub. Early items available were for shipbuilding, including lumber, pitch and tar, said Noah Letter, park manager at the Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site.

“It was the farthest you could travel with a schooner,” Letter said. Today, the site has remains of the tabby walled fort and a bell tower from an Anglican Church that can be seen above ground, but archeologists are continuing to the work at the site.

“It’s an entire time capsule of a Colonial village that’s underground,” Letter said of the Summerville site.

Huger McClellan, serves a dish of chicken and sausage pilau cooked over a fire as the 2nd South Carolina Regiment living history group, camps out at Fort Moultrie on Saturday, June 26, 2021 on Sullivan's Island. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Rise of the plantation

Crops of rice and indigo brought success and wealth to Charleston.

“Because of the labor of the enslaved, this allowed the White male landowners to acquire money and power,” Youmans said. ”When you look at the rest of the state of South Carolina, they didn’t enjoy that prosperity. The Lowcountry planters did.”

Charleston was unique because of that plantation power. The wealth built a church, an exchange, a college, the first theater. "That wealth allowed them to create the fine buildings so that would encourage population growth,” Youmans said.

A carriage horse passes the Bullock House at 40 Tradd St. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Charleston. The structure dated to 1718 was built inside the original Colonial walled city of Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

The politically powerful landowners “made decisions, had meetings, established organizations to help and better govern not only themselves but the colony,” Youmans said. Five of them, with surnames familiar to most Charlestonians — John Rutledge, Edward Rutledge, Henry Middleton, Thomas Lynch Sr. and Christopher Gadsden — took part in the First Continental Congress.

As tensions between English rule clashed with the colonists, Charleston residents were at the forefront of the fight. Four South Carolinians signed the Declaration of Independence: Edward Rutledge, Thomas Lynch Jr., Arthur Middleton and Thomas Heyward Jr.

The Liberty flag flies above Fort Moultrie as members of the 2nd South Carolina Regiment living history group participate in the Carolina Day events Saturday June 26, 2021 on Sullivan's Island. Carolina Day marks the anniversary of Charleston patriots’ defeat of the Royal Navy and British Army. The battle, which took place exactly a week before the Declaration of Independence was signed, led by William Moultrie, kept Charleston out of British hands for the first five years of the Revolutionary War. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Battle of Sullivan's

Days before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the 2nd Regiment of South Carolina defended a new palmetto log fort against the Royal Navy on Sullivan’s Island.

Led by William Moultrie, the 2nd Regiment overcame long odds to win the battle over the British.

"Those men who signed the Declaration of Independence, knew when they signed it, they knew it could be used as a death warrant," said Ed Forte, retired Marine and history teacher who is also a member of the 2nd Regiment of South Carolina living history group. "It was serious stuff."

The group annually celebrates Carolina Day on June 28 to honor the history of the Battle of Sullivan's Island that many believe turned the tide of support toward the war.

“It’s the formation of who we are,” Forte said. “This is our country’s genesis.” It would take two more months for the Declaration of Independence to be read publicly in Charleston. So important was the proclamation that it was printed and read in full at three locations throughout the city.

