Photo essay: Reflecting on Charleston's prominent role in America's early history this Fourth

On July 4, 1776, Charleston was one of the largest and wealthiest cities of the newly formed United States.

It wielded significant political power and influence in the fledgling nation.

On this Fourth of July, 245 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, residents and visitors in South Carolina have a vibrant history to reflect on.

Through reenactments, preservation and education, Charleston and the Lowcountry offer a unique window into the Colonial period and early America.

This photo essay will take you on a journey into Charleston's early history.

The first president

Some in Charleston still herald the weeklong visit of George Washington in May 1791.

The parties held in the first president's honor and the places he visited are still talked about in detail by docents and tour guides discussing our history today.

“He stayed a week at the house,” said Heyward-Washington House interpreter Patrick Carlson. “It shows how important the city was. Most stops on his Southern tour were maybe a night or two."

The 1670 landing

Three ships, set out from England the Albemarle, Port Royal and Carolina. Two separate storms wrecked the Albemarle and Port Royal, leaving only the Carolina to land at Albemarle Point in 1670.

It brought 130 or so free men and women, indentured servants and enslaved peoples. The name was later changed to Charles Towne to honor King Charles II. The Lords Proprietors not only wanted people to explore the area but also granted land so that it could be settled, said Tony Youmans, director of the Old Exchange Building.

“The Lords Proprietors and the British Colonial government encouraged them to plant anything, see if it grows,” Youmans said. “Charleston was the site of America's first orange groves.”

Colonial Dorchester

The colony of Carolina continued to grow with a new trading town, established on the Ashley River, named Dorchester.

It was founded in 1697. The town served as an inland trading hub. Early items available were for shipbuilding, including lumber, pitch and tar, said Noah Letter, park manager at the Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site.

“It was the farthest you could travel with a schooner,” Letter said. Today, the site has remains of the tabby walled fort and a bell tower from an Anglican Church that can be seen above ground, but archeologists are continuing to the work at the site.

“It’s an entire time capsule of a Colonial village that’s underground,” Letter said of the Summerville site.

Rise of the plantation

Crops of rice and indigo brought success and wealth to Charleston.

“Because of the labor of the enslaved, this allowed the White male landowners to acquire money and power,” Youmans said. ”When you look at the rest of the state of South Carolina, they didn’t enjoy that prosperity. The Lowcountry planters did.”

Charleston was unique because of that plantation power. The wealth built a church, an exchange, a college, the first theater. "That wealth allowed them to create the fine buildings so that would encourage population growth,” Youmans said.

The politically powerful landowners “made decisions, had meetings, established organizations to help and better govern not only themselves but the colony,” Youmans said. Five of them, with surnames familiar to most Charlestonians — John Rutledge, Edward Rutledge, Henry Middleton, Thomas Lynch Sr. and Christopher Gadsden — took part in the First Continental Congress.

As tensions between English rule clashed with the colonists, Charleston residents were at the forefront of the fight. Four South Carolinians signed the Declaration of Independence: Edward Rutledge, Thomas Lynch Jr., Arthur Middleton and Thomas Heyward Jr.

Battle of Sullivan's

Days before the Declaration of Independence was signed, the 2nd Regiment of South Carolina defended a new palmetto log fort against the Royal Navy on Sullivan’s Island.

Led by William Moultrie, the 2nd Regiment overcame long odds to win the battle over the British.

"Those men who signed the Declaration of Independence, knew when they signed it, they knew it could be used as a death warrant," said Ed Forte, retired Marine and history teacher who is also a member of the 2nd Regiment of South Carolina living history group. "It was serious stuff."

The group annually celebrates Carolina Day on June 28 to honor the history of the Battle of Sullivan's Island that many believe turned the tide of support toward the war.

“It’s the formation of who we are,” Forte said. “This is our country’s genesis.” It would take two more months for the Declaration of Independence to be read publicly in Charleston. So important was the proclamation that it was printed and read in full at three locations throughout the city.