Photo essay: A year after COVID-19 lockdown in Charleston

Charlton Singleton performs Wednesday, March 25, 2021, at the Charleston Music Hall. After eight months of being closed due to COVID-19, the venue partnered with The Bend on Azalea Drive for an outdoor concert series that kicked off in early October. The Music Hall then reopened its doors for only 250 guests per show starting in November. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A lone worker carries a mop through the stands in March 2020 at the North Charleston Coliseum, home of the South Carolina Stingrays. The hockey team’s successful season under new ownership was cut short due to the coronavirus. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 2-1 on Friday, March 19, 2021. The attendance at Stingrays games is limited to 2,700 spectators in the 13,000-seat coliseum. Fans are required to wear masks and can’t get as up close and personal with the players as they have in the past. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
The lowest number of passengers in a decade flew in and out of Charleston International Airport in 2020 after the coronavirus devastated the air travel industry. Scotty Broughton of Indianapolis was the only customer to be seen grabbing his bags off of a conveyer belt at baggage claim on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Broughton, a teacher in Indianapolis, bought a one-way ticket to come see his family in Huger while the coronavirus epidemic was ongoing. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Parks were closed after Charleston City Council approved the stay-at-home ordinance in March 2020. Entrances to Joe Riley Waterfront Park were blocked, and with the water cut off, Charleston's popular Pineapple Fountain was strangely quiet. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
Tamana Jain (left), 15, and her mother Bhavana Jain pose at the iconic Pineapple Fountain for a photograph taken by Ram Jain, being hugged by son Rishabh Jain, 7, who are visiting from Chicago on Friday, April 2, 2021. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
In 2020, Charleston's stay-at-home ordinance allowed people to go out for a walk, but not to shop beyond essential needs. A woman walks her dog past the Charleston City Market after the bustling area closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff
During the day and into the night, sidewalks along Upper King Street are usually bustling and parking spaces hard to come by. Traffic, including bike taxis and ride-share drivers, hustle patrons to and from restaurants and bars. During the 2020 lockdown, some restaurants offered take-out only in an effort to stay afloat, but thousands of food and beverage workers were laid off. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff
The corner of King and Ann streets in Charleston is noticeably darker on Friday, April 2, 2021, after Basil closed its Upper King Street location earlier this year. With its distinctive neon sign in downtown, the Thai restaurant operated nearly 19 years in what was once Robinson’s Bicycle Shop. Several restaurants closed at least in part to struggles brought on by COVID-19. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Photo essay: A year after COVID-19 lockdown in Charleston
This time last year, Charleston was essentially a ghost town.
The number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise and deaths were starting to add up as the pandemic spread through South Carolina. In response, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close, and local governments, including the Holy City, issued stay-at-home orders.
Restaurants were forced to shutter their dining rooms, leading to many laying off some, if not all, of their staff and figuring out a way to quickly pivot to takeout operations in order to bring in some money.
Theaters, performance halls and sports venues were shut down.
Events large and small were canceled, including the 17-day Spoleto Festival USA and the annual Cooper River Bridge Run, which usually draws about 30,000 runners and walkers.
Officials closed off parks that lure crowds of tourists and residents alike. South Carolina’s tourism industry was hit hard, losing about $5.7 billion in visitor spending in 2020.
As a result, downtown Charleston’s streets and sidewalks, usually bustling, were left largely empty. At the time, The Post and Courier published a photo essay by its visuals team that captured the eeriness of the pandemic lockdown.
While "normal" is still some time away, restrictions have been eased, restaurants have reopened, events have started again and vaccinations have been rolled out. As such, the staff revisited some of the scenes for a visual comparison to where our community was last year.
Charleston Music Hall
St. Matthews Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston
With his mother in the ICU of a COVID-19 unit, the Rev. Eric Childers streamed the March 29, 2020, sermon to members of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Charleston. In the pews were photos of members taken from the church directory and placed in their usual seats.
Childers' mother would die later that day.
“We believe it was COVID, the doctors and her team think it was COVID, but it was listed as pneumonia,” said Childers about his mother's official cause for death. “I am sure that it had an influence on me, because I took it (COVID-19) seriously from the very beginning, because if affected me very personally.”
Staff photographer Grace Beahm Alford returned to the church on March 7 to again document Childers delivering the sermon to members of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
Charleston County School of the Arts
This breezeway at the Charleston County School of the Arts fills with students headed to and from class. These photos by staff photographer Lauren Petracca show the empty thoroughfare while the school was shutdown due to COVID-19 in 2020 and the time between classes on March 25.
South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston
Charleston International Airport
Joe Riley Waterfront Park
Downtown Charleston business
When McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close last year, several stores downtown boarded up windows and doors. Staff photographer Gavin McIntyre captured these scenes along King Street this year and last year.
