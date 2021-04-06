You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Photo essay: A year after COVID-19 lockdown in Charleston

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read
Photo essay: A year after COVID-19 lockdown in Charleston

This time last year, Charleston was essentially a ghost town. 

The number of COVID-19 cases were on the rise and deaths were starting to add up as the pandemic spread through South Carolina. In response, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close, and local governments, including the Holy City, issued stay-at-home orders. 

Restaurants were forced to shutter their dining rooms, leading to many laying off some, if not all, of their staff and figuring out a way to quickly pivot to takeout operations in order to bring in some money. 

Theaters, performance halls and sports venues were shut down. 

Events large and small were canceled, including the 17-day Spoleto Festival USA and the annual Cooper River Bridge Run, which usually draws about 30,000 runners and walkers. 

Officials closed off parks that lure crowds of tourists and residents alike. South Carolina’s tourism industry was hit hard, losing about $5.7 billion in visitor spending in 2020. 

As a result, downtown Charleston’s streets and sidewalks, usually bustling, were left largely empty. At the time, The Post and Courier published a photo essay by its visuals team that captured the eeriness of the pandemic lockdown.

While "normal" is still some time away, restrictions have been eased, restaurants have reopened, events have started again and vaccinations have been rolled out. As such, the staff revisited some of the scenes for a visual comparison to where our community was last year.

Charleston Music Hall

A1 SECOND PRINT 2020 music hall 2020.jpg
Buy Now

New movable orchestra seats are stacked on the dormant stage of the Charleston Music Hall on Thursday, March 26, 2020. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A1 LEDE PRINT 2021 music hall.jpg
Buy Now

Charlton Singleton performs Wednesday, March 25, 2021, at the Charleston Music Hall. After eight months of being closed due to COVID-19, the venue partnered with The Bend on Azalea Drive for an outdoor concert series that kicked off in early October. The Music Hall then reopened its doors for only 250 guests per show starting in November. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

St. Matthews Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston

With his mother in the ICU of a COVID-19 unit, the Rev. Eric Childers streamed the March 29, 2020, sermon to members of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Charleston. In the pews were photos of members taken from the church directory and placed in their usual seats. 

Childers' mother would die later that day.

“We believe it was COVID, the doctors and her team think it was COVID, but it was listed as pneumonia,” said Childers about his mother's official cause for death. “I am sure that it had an influence on me, because I took it (COVID-19) seriously from the very beginning, because if affected me very personally.”

Staff photographer Grace Beahm Alford returned to the church on March 7 to again document Childers delivering the sermon to members of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.

Charleston County School of the Arts

This breezeway at the Charleston County School of the Arts fills with students headed to and from class. These photos by staff photographer Lauren Petracca show the empty thoroughfare while the school was shutdown due to COVID-19 in 2020 and the time between classes on March 25.

South Carolina Stingrays in North Charleston

PRINT stingrays 2020.jpg
Buy Now

A lone worker carries a mop through the stands in March 2020 at the North Charleston Coliseum, home of the South Carolina Stingrays. The hockey team’s successful season under new ownership was cut short due to the coronavirus. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
PRINT Stingrays 2021.jpg
Buy Now

The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Fort Wayne Komets 2-1 on Friday, March 19, 2021. The attendance at Stingrays games is limited to 2,700 spectators in the 13,000-seat coliseum. Fans are required to wear masks and can’t get as up close and personal with the players as they have in the past. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Charleston International Airport

PRINT baggage claim.jpg 2020 (copy)
Buy Now

The lowest number of passengers in a decade flew in and out of Charleston International Airport in 2020 after the coronavirus devastated the air travel industry. Scotty Broughton of Indianapolis was the only customer to be seen grabbing his bags off of a conveyer belt at baggage claim on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Broughton, a teacher in Indianapolis, bought a one-way ticket to come see his family in Huger while the coronavirus epidemic was ongoing. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
PRINT airport 2021 passengers.jpg
Buy Now

Passengers pick up their luggage from baggage claim at Charleston International Airport on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Lauren Petracca/Staff

Joe Riley Waterfront Park

PRINT 2020 Pineapple Fountain.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Parks were closed after Charleston City Council approved the stay-at-home ordinance in March 2020. Entrances to Joe Riley Waterfront Park were blocked, and with the water cut off, Charleston's popular Pineapple Fountain was strangely quiet. File/Lauren Petracca/Staff
2021 Pineapple fountian.jpg
Buy Now

Tamana Jain (left), 15, and her mother Bhavana Jain pose at the iconic Pineapple Fountain for a photograph taken by Ram Jain, being hugged by son Rishabh Jain, 7, who are visiting from Chicago on Friday, April 2, 2021. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Downtown Charleston business

When McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close last year, several stores downtown boarded up windows and doors. Staff photographer Gavin McIntyre captured these scenes along King Street this year and last year.

PRINT 2020 -basil.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

During the day and into the night, sidewalks along Upper King Street are usually bustling and parking spaces hard to come by. Traffic, including bike taxis and ride-share drivers, hustle patrons to and from restaurants and bars. During the 2020 lockdown, some restaurants offered take-out only in an effort to stay afloat, but thousands of food and beverage workers were laid off. File/Matthew Fortner/Staff
PRINT 2021 closed Basil.jpg
Buy Now

The corner of King and Ann streets in Charleston is noticeably darker on Friday, April 2, 2021, after Basil closed its Upper King Street location earlier this year. With its distinctive neon sign in downtown, the Thai restaurant operated nearly 19 years in what was once Robinson’s Bicycle Shop. Several restaurants closed at least in part to struggles brought on by COVID-19. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
PRINT 2020 city market.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

In 2020, Charleston's stay-at-home ordinance allowed people to go out for a walk, but not to shop beyond essential needs. A woman walks her dog past the Charleston City Market after the bustling area closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. File/Gavin McIntyre/Staff
PRINT 2021 City Market.jpg
Buy Now

Visitors fill the Charleston City Market on Friday, April 2, 2021. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Photos of then and now: One year after COVID-19 lockdown

This time last year the number of deaths and cases were surging as the COVID-19 pandemic spread through South Carolina. In response, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered nonessential businesses to close and local officials, including Charleston, issued stay at home orders.

1 of 33

Video of Charleston area streets and venues eerily quiet amid coronavirus restrictions in 2020

 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News