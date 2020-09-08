Phillips residents ask Charleston County to avoid widening SC Highway 41 through community

Members of the historic Phillips Community urged Charleston County Council on Tuesday to reject widening a road through the heart of their home.

Widening S.C. Highway 41 further through Phillips "will amount to gentrification," Thomasena Stokes-Marshall told council members. "Please consider not destroying our African American settlement communities."

The community east of the Cooper River along Horlbeck Creek was founded in 1875 by formerly enslaved people who bought land there. The families that still live there today are descendants of those original buyers, and their land has already been affected by a road project — S.C. 41 was carved through the community's middle in the 1940s.

At issue is what to do with S.C. 41 now, as the two-lane road has turned into a traffic headache. The county had narrowed its options to two: one that would add a third center turning lane to 41 through Phillips and route most of the traffic around it, though Mount Pleasant subdivisions like Dunes West; and a plan that would put all new lanes of traffic through the heart of Phillips, widening the road to five lanes.

Citing issues with wetlands on the other alternative, county staff recommended widening the road through Phillips in early August. County Council has yet to weigh in on the plan, but it should come to a vote next month.

Chief among her Stokes-Marshall's concerns was the fact that much of the land in Phillips is heirs' property, meaning it has no clear title. A payment for land taken by eminent domain could be held up legally, or family members without title on their land could be left homeless and unpaid.

Even with payment, she said, it would be hard for displaced people to find another home nearby due to soaring housing costs.

Rev. John Hamilton Smith, of St. Thomas Anglican Church in Mount Pleasant, echoed an argument many in Phillips have been making: the traffic issues on S.C. 41 have come from the subdivisions around it.

"It's only fair that the community that causes the traffic problem is the one that bears the burden for it, and that is not Phillips," he said.

Residents of those subdivisions have been opposed to the work being concentrated near their neighborhoods instead of Phillips, in part because they worry about new developments in nearby Berkeley County dumping even more traffic onto the road in the future.

For the speakers who didn't hail from Phillips, the history and culture of the community, which is eligible to be included on the National Register of Historic Places, was important to protect. Jimmy Bagwell, a longtime Mount Pleasant resident and officer of the Save Shem Creek group, said the widening would be a "grave injustice" and that "we value our history in East Cooper."

Heather Hodges, executive director of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor, said widening through Phillips "is another one of a thousand cuts that threaten complete Gullah Geechee displacement."

At least a few of the council members seemed moved by the entreaties after the public had spoken, though they all urged that a final decision hadn't been made yet.

"It is a national treasure," Councilman Henry Darby said of Phillips. "Why not try to preserve it?"