Phillip Adams, suspected killer in Rock Hill slayings, had several injuries playing in NFL

ROCK HILL — As investigators search for a possible motive in a mass slaying April 7, speculation has swirled around possible links between the violence and injuries the suspected killer sustained during his pro football career.

The father of gunman Phillip Adams, 32, first suggested a potential connection April 8 when he blamed the sport for his son's problems in an interview with a Charlotte TV station, saying "I think the football messed him up."

Congressman Ralph Norman, a South Carolina Republican, fueled more speculation when he told another TV station that Adams had been receiving medical treatment from Dr. Robert Lesslie, one of five people slain during the mass shooting.

“He was treating him and stopped giving him medicine and that’s what triggered the killings from what I understand,” Norman told Charlotte's WBTV News, noting that he had received this information from law enforcement. Investigators have yet to comment on his assertion.

Adams incurred several injuries during his football career playing defense, first in college at S.C. State and later for six NFL teams over five seasons.

The killings just outside Rock Hill, the fifth-largest city in South Carolina, began with four family members who lived down the road from him in their exclusive compound of three homes. Fatally shot were Lesslie, 70; his wife Barbara, 69; and two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah and 5-year-old Noah. James Lewis, 38, of Gaston, also was killed while working on the air conditioning outside. Another worker was wounded as well.

The killings ended at Adams' family home about a half-mile away, when he took his own life in his bedroom hours later as authorities and his parents tried to get him to come out.

Adams played for Rock Hill High School before enrolling at S.C. State University, where he played four years.

In 2010, Adams became the first S.C. State player to be drafted to the NFL in a decade when he was picked up in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers, according to a report in the Orangeburg Times and Democrat. The defensive back inked a four-year, $1.84 million contract with the team, the newspaper reported.

"You're very appreciative for it and I'm very grateful," Adams told the Orangeburg paper at the time.

But as a rookie, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury and never played for the 49ers again. He would go on to play for six teams over five seasons in the NFL, including the New England Patriots, the Oakland Raiders, the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He played in 78 games in all, but rarely as a starter.

With the Raiders, he had two concussions over three games in 2012. Whether he suffered long-lasting concussion-related injuries wasn’t immediately clear. Adams would not have been eligible for testing as part of a broad settlement between the league and former players over such injuries because he hadn’t retired by 2014, according to The Associated Press.

NFL agent Scott Casterline, who represented Adams, told The Charlotte Observer that Adams had one concussion during his career that was “kind of concerning,” but nothing outside of what an ordinary athlete goes through.

“I do think one was kind of severe, and one might be enough. I just don’t know,” Casterline told the Observer.

Adams ended his pro football career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.