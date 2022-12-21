Philip Bardin, prominent Columbia and Lowcountry chef, dies at 64

Philip Bardin, the prominent chef best known for his work at The Old Post Office Restaurant on Edisto Island, was found dead Dec. 19. He was 64 years old.

Known professionally as a talented, hard-working cook and personally as an avid storyteller with a knack for making people smile, Bardin was adored by many, including longtime friend Frank Lee.

Lee, the esteemed chef who helmed the kitchen at Charleston’s Slightly North of Broad for 23 years, grew worried when he hadn’t heard from his friend. He discovered Bardin had passed away after driving to his home in Elloree.

A cause of death has not been determined.

“He really encouraged me to spread my wings,” said Bardin's daughter Rachel, a director and cinematographer who has been living and working in Los Angeles. “He was a really sensitive person.”

Rachel Bardin would spend the school years with her late-mother Betty Smith and the summers with her dad. They shared a love of film and music — Philip Bardin played the guitar — and they, of course, spent time together at her father’s restaurants.

“I’d sit right there by him while he was cooking on the line. He was just in the zone,” said Rachel Bardin, recalling his sensitive side and dedication to friendships. “He was like Forrest Gump with his social life. I’ve met so many amazing people through him.”

Growing up in Columbia, Philip Bardin was raised by a mother and father who were well-known in the regional arts scene. His father, Jesse Redwin Bardin, commonly known as J. Bardin, was an artist who was highly regarded for his evocative abstract paintings. His mother, Ann Brodie, was a leader in the dance community, founding the Columbia City Ballet in 1962 and Ann Brodie’s Carolina Ballet in 1988.

“He came from a very artistic family, but a very Southern family, too,” Lee said. “He was a great chef, but he was an even better writer and storyteller.”

Lee first met Bardin in elementary school, and the two remained friends while growing up and eventually cooking in separate Columbia kitchens. Lee, in 1973, opened an all-vegetarian restaurant called 221 Pickens Street, and Bardin got his start behind the burners with Steve Jackson at Columbia restaurant The Loft.

Several establishments followed — Bardin in 2016 told The Post and Courier that he had opened 20 restaurants in his life — but he is perhaps best known for the food he served at The Old Post Office Restaurant, which he opened in May 1988.

Bardin earned national acclaim at the destination restaurant, serving items like fried quail with his Aunt Min's duck stock gravy in Edisto Island's old Post Office building. Many of Bardin’s French-inspired Southern dishes influenced Charleston chefs, particularly his shrimp and grits. What set Bardin’s version apart was the use of stone ground grits from a mill in Georgia that grew its own heirloom dent corn and the dish’s rich hollandaise-like mousseline sauce.

“The food was simple, direct, honest and packed with flavor,” Lee said.

Lee experienced The Old Post Office firsthand during a two-week period after Hurricane Hugo when the Isle of Palms restaurant he was working at was forced to close.

“That time I spent with him at Edisto after the hurricane created an even tighter bond with us,” Lee said. “It was a beautiful experience.”

Bardin would later cook with Lee at New York’s James Beard House as a guest chef and write a cookbook titled “Cooking in the Lowcountry from The Old Post Office Restaurant.” During Bardin’s tenure, The Old Post Office was recognized in Gourmet Magazine, USA Today, and Wine Spectator, among other publications.

“None of this changed Philip’s wonderful, giving personality,” said Post and Courier contributor Marion Sullivan, who has known Bardin for more than 50 years. “He loved this state, its food, its people and its race horses. He will be greatly missed.”

John Martin Taylor wrote an article about The Old Post Office in The New York Times in 1989, two years after he met Bardin. Taylor, who was living on Edisto Island after his home and business were damaged by Hurricane Hugo, has been Bardin’s close friend ever since.

“He kept up with his friends even when he was in the worst of ways — and with Philip, everything was superlative: either the best or the worst day of his life, usually the best,” Taylor said. “And he heaped praise on everyone, because he loved everyone fully.”

Chefs who shared the kitchen with Bardin appreciated the freedom he gave for creative expression. When Bill Twaler joined The Old Post Office Restaurant in 1997, it was just him and Bardin in the kitchen.

Bardin made the bread and one-half of the menu, while Twaler fixed desserts and the second section. Twaler helped out with the wine list, and Bardin let him take a leave of absence to spend a summer in Africa working as a safari chef.

Bardin treated all of the restaurant’s employees with kindness and empathy, Twaler said.

“I learned how to make grits, that’s for sure,” said Twaler, recalling his time at the restaurant. “It had this persona of being out-of-town, kind of mysterious. It was really a cool place to be.”

Another Edisto Island chef refers to Bardin as an influential mentor: Brandon Rushing, a former Old Post Office sous chef who Bardin once described as his “last apprentice.”

“PB was one of the best people I think I ever knew,” said Rushing, who lived with Bardin during part of his Old Post House tenure. “He just loved walking around and talking to people. He never forgot anybody.”

Rushing later convinced Bardin out of retirement to help open Ella & Ollie’s in 2016. Consulting on the restaurant that is still serving island residents today was Bardin’s last work in the business. He settled down in Elloree, spending some weekends with Lee and Lee’s wife at their North Carolina vacation house.

Lee said they spoke on the phone at least four to six times a week.

Bardin is survived by his daughter, Rachel, and brother Allen Bardin. Bardin’s funeral arrangements have not yet been determined.