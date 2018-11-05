Mount Pleasant authorities are looking for a man they say robbed a Harris Teeter pharmacy in broad daylight Sunday after displaying a gun, police said.
Mount Pleasant Police Department spokesman Chip Googe said that shortly after 1 p.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the grocery store at 1981 Riviera Drive.
Nobody was injured during the robbery, though the man made off with an undisclosed quantity of prescription drugs, Googe said.
Mount Pleasant, S.C. - On November 4, 2018, at approximately 1:07 p.m., officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Harris Teeter located at 1981 Riviera Drive. #mtpsc pic.twitter.com/Z9njJFb202— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) November 5, 2018
The man, who is described by authorities as white, 20 to 30 years old and standing about 5-foot-10' approached the pharmacy and showed the clerk a gun in his waistband upon asking for the drugs. After receiving the prescriptions, he fled the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the incident may contact Mount Pleasant Detective D. Ivey at 843-856-3030 or divey@tompsc.com. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.