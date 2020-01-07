Pharmacies say prescribers bear opioid crisis responsibility

Pharmacy chains, including CVS, are fighting claims that they're to blame for the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. The Monday filings asked U.S. district Court Judge Dan Polster to find in the pharmacies' favor and reject claims brought by Summit and Cuyahoga counties, home to Akron and Cleveland respectively, that argue that chains such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens contributed to the problem by filling an “excessive volume" of opioid prescriptions.