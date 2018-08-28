While a new and larger library for southern North Charleston is popular, its name is not.
The proposed R. Keith Summey North Charleston Library will be twice the size of the aging Cooper River Memorial Library that it will replace. But some residents still question whether its name should be changed.
On Monday, resident Kristen French rounded up a petition of people opposed to naming the library after North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. She said she hasn't met any residents in favor of the naming.
In July 2017, Charleston County Council voted 5-2 to name the library after Summey, scratching Cooper River Memorial, which had honored fallen World War II soldiers.
"I think it's inappropriate to name a public building after an elected official, especially a library," French said. "It should be a nonpartisan public place with no politics."
County Councilman Herbert Sass, who voted against the naming, attended Monday's meeting and said council could revisit the issue if it receives enough push back from the community.
"I don't think we should name things after people while they're still in office," he added.
The new library, set to be built across from the old Charleston Naval Hospital and adjacent to an empty lot at the corner of McMillan and Rivers avenues, could lift an area where attempts for revitalization have fallen short.
City residents have seen several failed attempts to spruce up the south end — from revitalizing the naval hospital to attracting a grocery store to Shipwatch Square.
Many view this library on Rivers Avenue as a fresh chance for progress.
"This is a very positive outcome," French said. "If you ever come to the (Cooper River) library, every day it's full of people. It's so busy all the time. They definitely need more space."
At a public meeting Monday night, architects revealed designs for the new one-story, 15,000-square-foot facility with a brick and metal exterior. It will go behind the existing library site at 3503 Rivers Ave. Green space will separate the new library from Rivers Avenue, and there will be 80 parking spaces on the Dorchester Road side.
The building will offer rooms for all ages. Toni Pattison, a Charleston County Public Library project manager, said more space will accommodate guest speakers and local authors.
Many residents asked for a facility able to accommodate after-school youth, so they were pleased that the proposed design has study space for teens.
The facility will have more than 40 computers to help with courses in technology literacy, resume building and Adobe Photoshop. Library officials say community members want more computer access, and DVD circulation is expected to rise, too.
Resident Tony Grasso agreed, saying books are important, but "if you’re going to revamp a library, you need to revamp it to the modern age."
The $8.5 million library was one of four others approved in a $108.5 million property tax increase by Charleston County voters in 2014.