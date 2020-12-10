Petition calling for Charleston Councilman resignation reaches nearly 3,500 signatures

Charleston City Councilman Harry Griffin is refusing to resign after a petition began circulating this week calling for him to step down due to his association with a Saturday anti-tax rally downtown.
The online petition calling for Griffin's resignation began circulating late Tuesday after he was identified by protest organizers as a supporter of Saturday’s downtown rally. That event drew people who identified with the right-wing hate group the Proud Boys.
Griffin in statements at a City Council subcommittee and in a letter posted on social media, he denied he is associated with the Proud Boys.
James Bessinger, a conservative activist, told The Post and Courier on Thursday he originally put the event together with Corey Allen of The Overton Report, an online conservative news outlet. Bessinger said Griffin reviewed a list of grievances regarding a tax increase and other issues.
He said Griffin was included on a flier announcing the rally because the councilman agreed to speak there. Bessinger said organizers were aware the Proud Boys would be at the event. Bessinger said Griffin later backed out of the event because he was concerned about the optics.
Griffin declined interview requests from The Post and Courier for this article on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Proud Boys have been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Anti-Defamation League and the FBI as an extremist hate group. They routinely ally themselves with neo-Nazis, white nationalists and far-right anti-government groups.
On Wednesday night, Griffin posted a two-page letter about his involvement.
“I have made some mistakes in the last couple of weeks,” Griffin said in his letter. “My first mistake was that I agreed to speak at a function without properly vetting the event first. While that does not give the group the right to use my image, I should never agree to speak to ANY group that is going to be divisive.”
Griffin's two-page letter posted Wednesday night on social media platforms denounced the Proud Boys and said he is not a white supremacist and does not support white supremacy.
“I owe you an apology,” Griffin said in the letter. “I allowed my energy (regarding a potential property tax increase from incurring) to be used by others for their negative and selfish purposes, and for that I apologize.”
On a Tuesday teleconference for Charleston's Commission on Equity, Inclusion and Racial Conciliation, Griffin adamantly denied he supported the organization that held the rally or those who attended, calling the claim against him in the petition is “meritless, is factless, is baseless.”
That night, the Charleston Democratic Socialists of America and the Charleston chapter of Black Lives Matter called for his resignation in an online petition. Marcus McDonald, president of the Charleston Chapter of Black Lives Matter and author of the change.org petition, said there was a "laundry list" of things Griffin has done that he takes issue with, starting with his vote on Charleston's slavery apology in 2018.
"He's always been someone who is at odds with everyone,” McDonald said. “This new thing, it sickens me, but it doesn't surprise me."
On Wednesday, Griffin, who previously said he would not seek reelection when his term comes up in November 2021, said on Charlie James talk-radio show on WTMA-AM that he may seek to retain his council seat after all. He said he had been ready to pass the baton to someone else, but now thinks "there's too much work to be done."
In the committee meeting Tuesday night, he said he had no intention of resigning from the panel or City Council.
"I want to make this abundantly clear, on the record on the video tonight, No. 1, I am not a white supremacist; No. 2, I denounce the Proud Boys in every faction and every way that they are and I will never stand for it," Griffin said.
Councilman Peter Shahid said he'd been in touch with some council members after the rally and said they were dismayed. Shahid said he hasn't heard anyone talk about Griffin's resignation.
"I don't think he needs to resign, but I think he needs to publicly distance himself from those organizations and those folks that are part of and those that are sowing disharmony and disunity," Shahid said.