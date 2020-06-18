Peter McCoy unanimously confirmed as next U.S. attorney for South Carolina

Peter McCoy was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the next U.S. attorney for South Carolina, officials announced Thursday.

McCoy, a former Republican state representative from James Island, was nominated earlier this year by President Donald Trump and has been serving as acting U.S. attorney for the state since March.

"Having the opportunity to lead this office is among the greatest honors of my professional career," he said in a statement released Thursday. "I also look forward to my continued work with our federal, state, and local partners, who continue to do amazing work throughout the state."

McCoy will be the chief federal law enforcement officer "responsible for federal criminal prosecutions and civil litigation involving the United States in the District of South Carolina," according to the statement.

He will supervise about 62 assistant U.S. attorneys, 75 support staff and 18 contract support staff.

Before his appointment as acting U.S. attorney on March 30, he was a partner at McCoy and Stokes law firm.

Previously, McCoy spent more than five years as a criminal prosecutor in the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, handling thousands of crimes involving violence, guns, and drugs, his office said.

As a legislator, McCoy was a lead sponsor of legislation requiring the mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse as well as legislation establishing a mandatory minimum sentence for anyone who commits a crime while out on bail, his office said.

"He worked to pass statutes that ensure violent repeat criminal offenders do not remain out on bond if they continue to commit crimes," according to the statement.