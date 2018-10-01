The pigs on the proposed billboard stare out from floodwater up to their necks.
With that image, PETA hopes to disturb barbecue-loving South Carolinians with a pro-vegan plea that takes advantage of the recent flooding from Hurricane Florence.
PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, plans to post in Charleston and other regional cities a billboard reading "Stop Eating Meat/They die for your cruel and dirty habit," and which features the pigs and a "go vegan" message.
More than 5,500 farm-raised hogs and about 4 million poultry died in North Carolina from the flood or as a result of storm wind damage.
Meanwhile, millions of gallons of waste from the farms were dumped into waters in both North and South Carolina.
The new campaign is another in a long series of anti meat-eating ads to discourage the commercial use of animals by humans.
Like the others, it plays people's affection for animals against the slaughter for meat.
It's being launched deliberately as the state and region struggle to recover from a disaster that killed more than 40 people.
The ad's intent "is to stop an industry that left millions of these animals to die," said Faith Robinson, PETA outreach coordinator.
It focuses on the message that a vegan lifestyle, or not eating meat and animal-related products, would keep more of the animals from being killed.
Robinson also pointed to the waste pollution as a threat to public health.
Neither a local hog farmer nor Sally McKay, the S.C. Department of Agricultural spokeswoman, would comment on the proposed ad.
"We are so fortunate in the South Carolina that we did not experience the mortality of livestock and poultry they did in North Carolina," McKay said. "Our farmers know that if they do not treat their livestock well their livestock will not treat them well. The farmers' top priority is care for the animals."
Billboards are planned in Charleston and Columbia, as well as Charlotte and Asheville in North Carolina, and in Augusta, Georgia, Robinson said.
PETA has long pushed not eating animals as one of a number of animal welfare campaigns. The questionable taste of the timing isn't new to the group.
In December 2017 it posted a billboard ad along Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston showing a farm-raised turkey with its head cocked plaintively to one side that read: "I'm ME, Not MEAT. Kids: Ask your parents about going vegan this holiday season."
That ad was aimed at elementary school students in advance of the holidays, PETA spokespeople said.
Among other trolling in Charleston, PETA had a larger-than-life prop of a human in a tuna outfit flapping around Marion Square in 2016 carrying a “don’t let your kids become hookers” sign to discourage sports fishing.
The only demonstrable success of the group in Charleston came in in 2007 in connection to a protest of how Mepkin Abbey handled chickens to produce its sought-after eggs. The peace-championing monks turned to mushroom cultivation rather to avoid any further fuss.