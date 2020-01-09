A person was killed Thursday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train on the border of North Charleston and Hanahan.

Officers were called around 10:15 a.m. to Hanahan Road and Railroad Avenue after a train conductor reported a possible crash with a pedestrian, said Hanahan Police Department Chief Dennis Turner.

Authorities arrived at the scene and confirmed that a pedestrian was struck and killed, Turner said.

An Amtrak spokeswoman confirmed the train stopped after it "came into contact" with a pedestrian. No customers or crew members were reported injured, she said.

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office was called out to the scene. The victim's name hadn't been released as of late Thursday.

The train originated in Savannah and was heading to New York, according to Amtrak.

The train resumed service at 2:44 p.m., said Kimberly Woods, an Amtrak spokeswoman.

Hanahan police are investigating the incident and Amtrack is cooperating with the investigation, Woods said.

Gregory Yee contributed to this report.