S.C. Highway Patrol (copy) (copy)

One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after being involved in a crash Wednesday night with a Charleston County sheriff's deputy who was en route to a call, the S.C. Highway Patrol said.

Around 10:20 p.m., an eastbound compact car and a Charleston County cruiser collided near the Dobbin Road intersection on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a Highway Patrol spokesman. As of Thursday morning, it was not clear which vehicle was suspected of causing the crash. All those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol.

The deputy was responding to assist another deputy who was involved in a foot pursuit.

Both the deputy and the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Medical University Hospital with injuries, Southern said. The deputy, who has not been identified, was not seriously injured, and the extent of the other Honda occupant's injuries were not known.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.