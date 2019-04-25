One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after being involved in a crash Wednesday night with a Charleston County sheriff's deputy who was en route to a call, the S.C. Highway Patrol said.
Around 10:20 p.m., an eastbound compact car and a Charleston County cruiser collided near the Dobbin Road intersection on Savannah Highway in West Ashley, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, a Highway Patrol spokesman. As of Thursday morning, it was not clear which vehicle was suspected of causing the crash. All those involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol.
The deputy was responding to assist another deputy who was involved in a foot pursuit.
Both the deputy and the occupants of the other vehicle were transported to Medical University Hospital with injuries, Southern said. The deputy, who has not been identified, was not seriously injured, and the extent of the other Honda occupant's injuries were not known.