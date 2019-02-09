One person was rescued early Saturday morning from a fire that broke out at a bar in North Charleston's Park Circle area.
Authorities received a call at 3:54 a.m. Saturday regarding a structure fire at Madra Rua Irish Pub in the 1000 block of East Montague avenue, according to North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh. Fire departments from North Charleston, Charleston, and St. Andrews responded to the scene.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames at the pub upon their arrival. The fire also affected an adjacent vacant commercial building with a second floor residence. One occupant in that residence was rescued, per a press release.
PAS Bookkeeping and Tax Prep, an adjacent business, was also damaged in the blaze, according to the North Charleston Fire Department.
No injuries or fatalities were reported at the scene. Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
@NCFDSC completing work at Madra Rua fire since 4am this morning. 1 person rescued. 3 other buildings damaged. No injuries reported. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/ktXBzC5PU7— North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) February 9, 2019
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.