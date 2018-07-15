The individual killed in a boating crash on Saturday was identified as a 37-year-old Mount Pleasant woman, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said Sunday.
Stephanie Rechtin was thrown from a boat she was riding near Dewees Island inlet with her family when authorities said the watercraft struck what appears to be an oyster bed. Rechtin was run over by the boat after she was tossed, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Charleston County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol units and DNR responded to the scene just before noon Saturday, authorities said.
A man and two teenagers were also on board during the crash, but it was not immediately clear whether they were injured.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.