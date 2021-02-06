Person hospitalized after shooting at downtown Charleston bar Friday night

A person has been hospitalized after a shooting that prompted a frenetic scene outside a busy King Street bar in downtown Charleston Friday night.
The shooting happened at 549 King St. — an address matching that of King Street Public House — police said. The victim was transported to Medical University Hospital and was "alert and conscious" as of late Friday.
Zachary Estes, an 18-year-old freshman at the College of Charleston, said he was standing outside the bar when he heard a series of loud noises — pop, pop, pop.
"The bars were getting out at 11 (p.m.) like they're supposed to," Estes said. "I thought it was fireworks."
When he turned around and saw a man in a red shirt holding a "subcompact" handgun. The man fled.
Officers didn't have a suspect in custody, but police said there was no immediate threat to the public.
Outside the bar on upper King, sidewalks were filled with onlookers as officers took statements from witnesses.
At least one bullet hole was visible in the bar's windows and officers kept the street cordoned off with crime scene tape for more than one hour.
Standing on King near the scene, Estes said he saw the victim, who'd collapsed and was slamming the ground with his fist.
The victim was screaming that he'd been shot, he said.
"I didn't know where he'd been hit but I saw blood and he said he was hit in the leg," Estes said.
He pressed his hands onto the man's thigh until police arrived, and tried to comfort him, the college freshman said.
"I told him, 'you're not going to die on me,'" Estes said.
As he recalled the pain and horror of those moments, Estes started shaking, then crying.
He said he was glad to know the victim is likely to survive and is getting medical care, but the shooting left him shocked.
"This shouldn't happen here," Estes said, traces of the victim's blood still on his hands. "It's just so messed up."
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center at 843-743-7200.