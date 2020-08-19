Person found dead at West Ashley campground. Charleston County deputies investigating

Charleston County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a person was found dead at a West Ashley campground Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies responded around 3 p.m. to the Oak Plantation Campground, 3540 Savannah Highway, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.
"At this time there is no apparent indication of foul play," Antonio said.
The person is a male, the captain said, but no other information on his identity or the circumstances behind his death was available Wednesday night.