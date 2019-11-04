A person who reportedly barricaded themselves inside a car at a Mount Pleasant shopping center on Monday is in custody, police said.
Officers were called at 11:15 a.m. to Wando Crossing shopping center near U.S. Highway 17 and Interstate 526, according to a dispatch supervisor with the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center.
Police shut down a portion of the shopping center's parking lot as they worked to take the person into custody.
A Walmart employee at the shopping center said that it was open for business and directed patrons to enter the store through a side entrance.
Around 2:15 p.m., police reported the barricaded person was in custody.
Suspect is in custody!— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) November 4, 2019
A Mount Pleasant police spokesman could not be reached for further information.