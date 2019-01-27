David Thompson predicts that designated parking spots for pastors in Charleston, the so-called "Holy City," may soon disappear as churches realize they can't afford a new tax on employee parking.
"It's a 21 percent tax on that spot that says 'preacher parking,' " said Thompson, the vice president of public policy for the National Council of Nonprofits.
"The churches have said it's nuts, and we believe they're right," he said.
A little-noticed provision in the Republican-driven federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created the new tax requirement for churches and charities which offer transportation-related fringe benefits, like parking, to their employees.
Nonprofit employers, including schools like Charleston Southern University, hospitals like Roper St. Francis, and religious groups — churches, synagogues and mosques — will now have to pay a 21 percent tax on the parking they provide to their employees.
The law went into effect last year, but 2019 is the first tax season where these traditionally tax-exempt organizations find themselves trying to untangle what they may owe the federal government.
"Most of them don't even know about it," said Madeleine McGee, president of Together SC, which advocates for South Carolina nonprofits.
If an employer is paying someone else for their employee parking, such as a space in a private lot or in a garage, the tax is applied to the amount spent on those spaces. What has been less clear, however, is how much nonprofits need to pay if a group owns its parking lot.
Already, some nonprofits in South Carolina have pushed back. The national Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability has circulated a petition opposing the provision, with thousands of nonprofits calling for its repeal. In July, at least 39 groups from South Carolina had signed the petition. By early January, that number had grown to 61.
The parking tax is of acute interest in downtown Charleston, where the skyline is dotted with steeples and spires.
For some congregations in the historic part of the city, designated and protected parking for their employees is essential.
At St. Philip's Church, staff members have designated parking spaces in a lot on the corner of Church and Cumberland. Those spaces are designated for church leaders and staff members, as well as for the teachers at church's preschool.
St. Philip's Church is also located in the French Quarter, where only residents may park on the street for more than an hour. The other parking options are nearby garages or metered parking.
Just around the corner from St. Philip's, Circular Congregational Church on Meeting Street covers the cost of parking garage cards for its full-time employees to park in the Cumberland Street garage.
The Rev. Dr. Jeremy Rutledge, the senior pastor at Circular Congregational Church, said Friday he had not heard about the tax provision. Not knowing about it troubled him.
"It's always concerning to learn about things that will affect us without anyone really having engaged with us on those questions. I don't have anyone particular to blame, but it would always help as things develop to learn if it's going to affect our bottom line," Rutledge said.
Rutledge said he does not want to see religious groups getting preferential treatment, but he said nonprofits and for-profit businesses operate in different financial realities. Meanwhile, he noted that running a house of worship in downtown Charleston already comes with an added cost: upkeep.
"For a lot of our downtown congregations, it takes a lot of our resources to maintain those beautiful historic buildings, to care for them," Rutledge said, noting that Circular spends a large portion of its budget on maintaining its 1892 building.
At Grace Church Cathedral, there are no designated parking spaces for employees said Barry Gumb, a church leader and a certified public accountant.
"We never had any reserved spots at Grace Episcopal, and now I'm glad to say that," he said. "The crazy thing is it will probably cost the church more to fill out the tax form than the tax itself will be."
Others aren't so sure that this requirement will impact South Carolina nonprofits in a major way.
John Camp, a Columbia-based certified public account, said he has not received any calls from nonprofits about this provision this tax season.
"I don't think going to hurt people in the Southeast as much as other parts of the country," said Camp, who has been a CPA for 48 years. He said groups in the northeast are more likely to purchase bus passes and metro cards for their employees, but the South doesn't have similar mass transit infrastructure.
The silence, though, could also be a reflection of the lack of awareness surrounding the provision. Multiple churches declined to comment for this story, saying they didn't know about the tax and therefore didn't feel comfortable talking about it.
The Internal Revenue Service issued a guidance on the rule in December after nonprofits complained about confusion surrounding the requirement.
In addition to outlining the four-part calculation nonprofits can use to figure out their taxes, there is also a loophole.
If nonprofits change their parking arrangements and remove signs for employee parking before March 31, they won't have to pay a dime.