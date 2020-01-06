Here’s a question for you on the heels of recent days of merry-making. Are you sleep deprived? Do you constantly nod off during the day? Is it impossible to shut it down at night because of so many matters that require your attention on the following day?
My go-to remedy to stay alert during the day is to drink more coffee.
As it turns out, according to extensive research and repeated visits with my resource manager, Dr. Google, there’s a better answer than extra caffeine. The solution? — a nap.
For 35 years, I worked 3-to-midnight in order to anchor 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. It was a way of life and, needless to say, I was not a morning person. Almost two years ago, in retirement, I took a job at Seabrook Island Golf Club, which requires me to clock-in at 6 a.m. This was a major shock to my biorhythm. My alarm awakens me at 4:30 a.m. I stumble around to get dressed and make an immediate appointment with the coffeemaker.
I’ve adjusted to the early start to my day. The problem presents itself in the early afternoon. The window of alertness starts closing the moment I collapse into my recliner, as do my eyelids.
When best to rest
There’s a normal dip in humans' alertness every afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m. Maybe that’s why some cultures build in a daily period of time to regroup and recharge.
Here, in the United States, we seem to view that sort of behavior as a sign of laziness or weakness. Maybe our kindergarten teachers knew the value of a few minutes on the mat.
My parents once showed me a comment from a kindergarten teacher who said I was a joy to have in the classroom, but sometimes, I did too much talking at nap time. Child psychologists indicate children who nap regularly are more apt to remember what they learned.
I don’t remember a lot about kindergarten. I recall learning to tie a giant shoe. Maybe if I had slept more and talked less I’d remember more.
Apparently, even for adults, a nap can boost memory, relieve stress and lift one’s overall mood.
The ideal length for recharging? Ten to 20 minutes. If the nap lasts longer than half an hour, there’s a risk of grogginess.
Wink’in, blink’in and nod
I’m beginning to believe it’s time for me to regularly schedule a power nap, even at the risk of it sounding like I’m heading down for the count. It doesn’t have to mean I’m weak. Why can’t it indicate I’m smart?
It might just be a much wiser solution than constantly nodding off before and during supper. It might also give me just enough of a boost to do some chores that I constantly put aside because I’m running on fumes.
Anybody remember the bedtime story called Wynken, Blynken and Nod? It was about three children in a boat shaped like a wooden shoe.
I don’t remember much of the story because I must have fallen asleep before the ending ever arrived.
The last verse sounds like just the appropriate prose to send me on my way to la-la land.
So shut your eyes while Mother sings
of wonderful sights that be,
And you shall see the beautiful things
as you rock in the misty sea
Where the old shoe rocked the fishermen three:
Wynken,
Blynken,
and Nod.
Just reading those few lines had me wink’in and blink’in. Excuse me while I pull the blinds for 30 minutes, or so. Besides, as I once learned, it’s not nice to talk during nap time.