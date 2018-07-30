Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.