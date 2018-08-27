Peper column: It's not a religion, but it's close
It’s my favorite time of year. It’s time for football y’all. Specifically, college football. I don’t think it is fair to say Southerners have the market cornered when it comes to playing this sport, but we sure have a significant portion of the real estate.
College football is almost a religion in these parts. People in the stands do a fair share of praying right before game-deciding field goals. Every bride-to-be realizes the pitfalls of not checking the football schedule before her big day. Folks show up for church on Sundays still wearing their happiness or sadness from the day before. Ministers are not above making a passing comment before or during the sermon that may reference a particular preference for an outcome that made them thankful.
College football might not be a religion, but it’s pretty close. After all, what other sport routinely mentions the possibility of winning with a ‘Hail Mary’?
In my previous life as a television sportscaster, an 8 p.m. kickoff was dreaded more than losing the stadium lights in the second half. Trying to find context and meaning for the 11 p.m. news with the complete knowledge that the game might not be over could be nerve-rattling.
The additional angst on top of that quandary was that you knew full well that anybody interested in that game would still be watching the game ... and not you.
Quotes and notes
Football fans in this state are very supportive of their teams. Just think about the number of people in a state our size, that are committed to attending games on the next 12 Saturdays. The sport envelops the entire state. Those from elsewhere have their rooting interests, as well.
On any given Saturday, it seems that more than half of our 5 million population is attending a game, working at the game, or watching the game.
Clemson has dramatically established itself as one of the top programs in the country. The Gamecocks are also respected for their supportive fans and the pre-game excitement. But coaches at the smaller schools also lie awake at night wondering about lost opportunities. And those players at the smaller schools practice just as hard, with fewer resources.
As fans, be sure to brush-up on your coach-speak. These are tried and true quotes guaranteed to find their way into the post-game radio show and the Sunday morning paper.
Examples? Glad you asked. Here are a few:
- “We take 'em one game at a time.”
- “We don’t care what the opponent does, just what we do.”
- “We don’t believe in moral victories.”
- “Statistics are for losers.”
- “A tie is like kissing your sister.”
Actually, if a team tied a team that was so much better, I always felt that was like kissing your best friend’s sister.
We’ve heard all those quotes before, but when that coach speaks, the faithful fans hang on every word.
Of course, media guys have their own fair share of quotes. Such as, you say? Glad you asked. Here are a few:
- "They didn’t deserve to lose.”
- "That game was a barn-burner.”
- "Best thing about a freshman, he’ll soon be a sophomore.”
Beyond the game
What really makes college football so entertaining and all-encompassing is the atmosphere outside the stadium. Tailgating has become its own cultural experience.
Gone are the days of finger food and a few cold drinks in the cooler.
Today, there are themed meals involving fried chicken, mac and cheese, and pork tenderloin. And that’s just in Lot A.
There are TV sets hooked-up to some millennial’s cell phone and wireless speakers blaring music.
Some fans bring grills for hamburgers and hot dogs. And every self-respectin’ Southern mom always throws in a little extra to feed those who might stop by.
When the game begins, people yell til they’re hoarse. Then they hustle home Sunday to do laundry, clean the house, cut the yard and help the children with their homework.
There’s a reason why the football season is set up for one game a week. The fans need that amount of time to recover.
Reach Warren at peperwarren@gmail.com