Is it time for somebody to just say maybe we should just rethink this idea? Perhaps this one doesn’t need to be bigger and louder and more spectacular than anybody else’s? Have you ever been invited to what’s known as a gender reveal party? It might be time for the adults to stand up and say let’s dial it back a bit. For the moment, that won’t work, because the adults are the problem.
I certainly don’t want to come off as the old man running out of his house and yelling ‘get off my lawn!’ But c’mon, people. When did bringing family and friends together to celebrate a sonogram become so dangerous?
These get-togethers started about 15 years ago or so. Since technology allows a couple to learn quite early the unborn child’s anatomy, different ways to announce that eventual newcomer’s arrival have been invented.
In the early going, these announcements seemed innocent and heart-felt. But that has given way, in some cases, to occasions that are dangerous and even deadly.
Who’s to blame?
Just to illustrate how over-the-top some of these celebrations have become, here are some examples of gender reveal parties gone wrong.
In the Southwest, an expectant dad wanted to shoot a gun at a target that would explode with blue or pink powder. Unfortunately, a spark from the gunfire ignited a wildfire that destroyed 47,000 acres. The would-be dad was fined $220,000 for causing the calamity.
In Australia, a driver used his car to perform burnouts that were designed to reveal blue smoke. The car burst into flames.
In Michigan, a couple paid for a helicopter to release a certain color of smoke but never planned for how much wind the hovering propellers would produce. Party favors were blowing everywhere.
In Tennessee, the dad-to-be exploded a two-piece party-popper releasing blue smoke. The bottom part of the canister hit him in the crotch leaving him doubled-over and wondering if one child would be enough.
Most recently, in Iowa, the gender reveal explosion was so powerful, random pieces hit some of those in attendance. A 56-year-old woman died.
Can you imagine? The idea of such gatherings is certainly well-intended, but it seems that the innocence has been overrun by careless innovation.
Confetti and cake
Some in our culture believe a large portion of the blame, when these occasions end badly, is social media. These moments are made to be recorded and the cell phone video is shot and posted before attendees even back out of the driveway.
Maybe that’s why people go to such extravagant, even dangerous lengths, to reveal the sex of their child. It’s got to be better and bigger than the one they saw on Facebook last week.
Is that what it is — competition? Are the would-be parents afraid of being considered inadequate parents before they even are ones?
The early reveal parties primarily involved appropriate-colored confetti or maybe a cake that contained blue or pink cake mix. Now — that seems so 2010-ish.
Again, without sounding like the old man running out of the house, technology is all well and good and often enriches our lives. I was in the delivery room for all three of my children decades ago. I would never trade that experience. But we didn’t absolutely know for certain until each child was born what color to paint the nursery.
That feeling will never be erased and I dare-say was a much more satisfying moment that the dad-to-be who was left doubled-over by the exploding party-popper.