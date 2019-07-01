A regular reader to this column matter-of-factly admitted he didn’t care for one of my recent Monday offerings. The reason? It was too long, it had too many words.
It made me smile. If he only knew.
I laughed inwardly because when the paper’s previous publisher asked me to start writing this weekly mumbo-jumbo about 10 years ago, I wasn’t sure my voice would translate into a printed format.
I was a verbal communicator, a television broadcaster for 35 years. I used voice intonations and facial expressions to connect with my audience. Could I possibly effectively communicate merely by constructing a string of printed words into a meaningful sentence?
Would I be able to make someone smile or evoke a lump in a reader’s throat via something I wrote?
I was told a decent column needed to be somewhere between 500-600 words. I feared I might find myself resorting to sweating-out a high school term paper by counting the words to see if it was the necessary length. Let’s see ... that’s 39, 40, 41,42.
Making words matter
The biggest challenge is really not so much assembling enough words. It is using those words effectively and economically.
I, too, am reluctant to read something that’s too long. Maybe it’s just because we all want stuff boiled-down into the simplest, digestible matter. That’s essentially how I want my information served, as well.
I learned recently that the Oxford English Dictionary includes about 1 million words of the English language. In the last decade, it is estimated that about 8,000 new words entered our language.
Have you given any thought to words that once didn’t exist but are now commonly used. Examples are: podcast, webinar and crowdfunding.
But there are also other recent new vocabulary entries. All of the following words have come into use since 2008. Ready? How about kettlebell, ringtone and ride-sharing.
Just what we need, right? More words.
Hearing and listening
It was the warden in the movie "Cool Hand Luke" who told the Paul Newman character, “What we have here is failure to communicate.” It seems our lines of communication are becoming more and more convoluted every day as we direct message, text, email and tweet ourselves silly.
There are a lot of people talking. Is anybody listening?
It saddens me that some of the new words and phrases our children and grandchildren must learn in school are cyberbully and active shooter.
It would be great if those, and a few others that relate to terrorism and war ,would go out of style due to lack of usage.
Choosing the right words is always a challenge. Knowing when to stop talking, or writing, can also be an admirable quality. Enough said? Let me check ... 502, 503, 504 ... yep, talk to you next week.