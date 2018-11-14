Two people were shot and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday at a Moncks Corner home, and one man has been detained by police for questioning, authorities said.
Moncks Corner Police Chief Rick Ollic said officers responded to 216 Trivers Ave. around 12:50 a.m. where two deceased individuals were found at the scene. Ollic said investigators determined that a "domestic incident" had occurred just prior to the shooting, though he did not have additional information.
The individuals were identified by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office as Curtis Frazier, 31, and Allontay Akeem Houston, 29, both of Moncks Corner.
It was not immediately clear whether the deceased individuals had any relation to one another, though the man in custody is not a relative, the chief said.
"It's a pretty fluid situation," Ollic said. "We're still working on developing what happened at that location."
The coroner's office and the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating the deaths. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office assisted the agencies Wednesday morning during the initial call.
The man who is being detained by police is cooperating with the investigation, and nobody has been arrested or charged in connection to the slayings as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Ollic said.
The incident is being investigated as a homicide.