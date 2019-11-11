Two people died and a third person was injured following a shootout Sunday night in North Charleston.
Police were called around 9 p.m. to 2455 Prospect Drive, said Karley Ash, a North Charleston Police Department spokeswoman. Once at the scene, officers found the two dead people, who have not yet been identified by the Charleston County Coroner's Office, and a third person who had also been shot.
The third person was transported to a hospital, Ash said.
"The subjects were in two separate, parked vehicles and exchanged gunfire at the time of the incident," she said. "The third subject was in one of the vehicles."
Investigators are working to find out how the third person was struck by gunfire, Ash said.
"Officers are working to determine the relationship between the subjects," she said.
Further information was not immediately available.