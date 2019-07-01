Three have died after several separate shooting incidents in the Charleston area Sunday night and early Monday morning.
North Charleston police are investigating two unrelated fatal shootings, and Charleston Police are investigating one homicide at a West Ashley apartment complex.
Officers responded to the parking lot of the Orleans Gardens Apartments at 1900 Hazelwood Drive around 12:20 a.m. Monday, according to a Charleston Police Department incident report.
The victim was transported to Medical University Hospital, where he died.
The identity of the victim, who was a 30-year-old North Charleston resident, has not been released by officials.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, North Charleston Police responded to a report of a shooting outside a convenience store on the 1400 block of Sumner Avenue. Officers found the victim, a 21-year-old unidentified man, outside the store suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to MUSC and died overnight, according to police.
An initial investigation indicated that the shooting was targeted, and the victim likely knew the suspect. The victim exited his car and approached another man in front of the store, police said. There was an argument, and the suspect opened fire.
An unknown person in the victim's car returned fire before driving away from the scene. Police are still investigating.
Later that night, around 2 a.m., North Charleston Police responded to a second, unrelated shooting at the Dreams Restaurant & Sports Cafe on Dorchester Road.
The shooting was likely targeted, police said. The man shot the victim while he was standing outside of the restaurant with an acquaintance, according to an incident report.
Police found the victim on the ground outside, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to MUSC where he later died, police said.
The identities of the victims in both North Charleston shootings have not been released by authorities. The suspects are unknown, and police are still investigating.
Anyone with information on the shootings can contact North Charleston Police at (843) 740-2800. Information on the shooting in West Ashley can be shared with a Charleston detective by calling 843-743-7200.
The fatal shootings mark the 13th and 14th homicides in North Charleston and the fifth in the city of Charleston so far this year. There have now been 33 homicides in the tri-county area in 2019, according to a Post and Courier database.