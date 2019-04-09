MONCKS CORNER — Tri-county law enforcement officials have leveled charges against 45 people following a seven-month investigation that targeted drug suppliers.

At a news conference Tuesday at the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, local and federal authorities announced the arrests tied to the distribution of opioids, methamphetamine and other narcotics.

With 15 people charged with offenses that include trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin, Sheriff Duane Lewis said his agency saw the most arrests in the investigation.

The collaboration involved police departments in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Moncks Corner and Summerville, as well as the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security.

The initiative was born from tips to law enforcement about suspected drug houses and other issues with narcotics in local communities. The probe led investigators to at least one suspect in Texas and to heroin supplied by Mexican drug cartels, Lewis said.

"Those people that call us, that send us messages ... that call the drug tip line, all of those things are not forgotten," Lewis said. "Those are things that we used to put together this type of large-scale investigation."

Nineteen of the 45 recent arrests include federal indictments related to the distribution of heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Authorities stressed that their efforts targeted major distributors, not addicts or street-level dealers.

Three cases are tied to fatal overdoses in Charleston County, said Jason Sandoval, resident agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Charleston office.

"It’s not that people are out there partying. It’s that people are out there dying," said 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, who oversees prosecutions in Charleston and Berkeley counties. "These drugs are killing people."

Sandoval said Charleston County saw more than 140 deaths associated to opioids, including heroin, last year. In 2017, Charleston County ranked the deadliest in the state for opioid overdoses.

"We are in a massive crisis here," Sandoval said.

Law enforcement also seized illegal firearms and cash in the probe.

Police agencies in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester have collaborated with federal authorities for similar investigations into weapons and drug trafficking in the past. A nine-month initiative in 2017 nabbed more than 50 people in an effort to curb opioid-related deaths in the region.