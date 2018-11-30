COLUMBIA — Cellphones and drugs were smuggled to inmates across South Carolina through elaborate schemes aided by Corrections officers and involving the prison dairy, bakery and Statehouse recycling bins, according to the attorney general's office.
Seventeen people face 106 charges for their alleged roles in what authorities call highly lucrative conspiracies that fueled violence between rival gangs within the prisons.
Inmates using illegal cellphones orchestrated the operations with the help of friends and relatives and prison guards, according to state grand jury indictments unsealed Friday.
Contraband hidden in milk crates shipped from the prison's dairy operation at Wateree Correctional, where inmates do the work, or in bread shipments to a bakery in Columbia could be distributed to every prison in the state. Inmates knew where to send packages based on color-coded tape, said Creighton Waters, chief attorney for the state grand jury.
Sometimes people threw contraband — which also included cigarettes, alcohol, cellphone chargers and tools — over the prison wire in empty Hawaiian Punch bottles. Items were also dropped into recycling bins on Statehouse grounds, where inmates doing landscaping work brought it back to prison for distribution, Waters said.
Accused ringleader Baraka Romas, 42, whose nickname is "Christ," was scheduled to be released Friday from a medium-security prison in Clarendon County after serving a 15-year sentence for drug trafficking. Now he faces multiple charges of criminal conspiracy, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and accessory to furnishing contraband to a prisoner.
"It's really quite impressive," Waters told Judge Clifton Newman. "It is extremely sophisticated. I’ll give the guy credit. He’s the main guy who put it together."
Standing up in court after being denied bond, Ramos told Newman the charges aren't true.
"We don't have no type of ties," he said of people seated beside him also facing conspiracy charges.
Former Wateree officer Marcus Deshner faces one count of criminal conspiracy. He's accused of being among employees who brought in the contraband. He'll be on electronic monitoring if he posts a $50,000 surety bond.
"I've done everything in my power to cooperate. This is the first time I've been in handcuffs in my life," he told the judge. "I've never really done anything like this before."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.