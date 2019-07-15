South Carolina authorities Monday said 13 people were charged following an investigation into a multi-county cocaine trafficking operation based in the Lowcountry.
Indictments handed up from the state grand jury include charges related to cocaine and crack trafficking and distribution, possessing a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.
Hundreds of grams of cocaine and crack were seized through search warrants and controlled purchases, authorities added.
The alleged crimes at the center of these indictments stem from two trafficking rings: a cocaine trafficking operation dating back to 2011 and a crack trafficking operation dating back to 2015, according to the Attorney General's Office.
The indictments were the result of a statewide, multi-agency investigation including the S.C. Attorney General's Office, State Law Enforcement Division, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the North Charleston Police Department.
The following people were charged with conspiracy to traffic in more than 400 grams of cocaine, among other charges: David D’Angelo Alston, of Moncks Corner, Uriah Ben Christopher Deas, of North Charleston, Bernard Aaron Green, of Mount Pleasant, Donnell Antoine Rouse, of Mount Pleasant, Kurtis Coleman, of Mount Pleasant, Deontia T. Satterfield, of Mount Pleasant, Leroy Bob Capers, of Mount Pleasant, Bryan Christopher Bess, of Huger, Justin Caleb Pruitt, of Huger, Blayzes Doyle, of Cross, and Jamaal Raynard Johnson, of North Charleston.
Nancy Edwards and Shaunette Nicole Edwards, both of Mount Pleasant, were each charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.