Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

South Carolina authorities Monday said 13 people were charged following an investigation into a multi-county cocaine trafficking operation based in the Lowcountry.

Indictments handed up from the state grand jury include charges related to cocaine and crack trafficking and distribution, possessing a firearm during a violent crime and unlawful conduct toward a child, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

Hundreds of grams of cocaine and crack were seized through search warrants and controlled purchases, authorities added.

The alleged crimes at the center of these indictments stem from two trafficking rings: a cocaine trafficking operation dating back to 2011 and a crack trafficking operation dating back to 2015, according to the Attorney General's Office.

The indictments were the result of a statewide, multi-agency investigation including the S.C. Attorney General's Office, State Law Enforcement Division, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the North Charleston Police Department.

The following people were charged with conspiracy to traffic in more than 400 grams of cocaine, among other charges: David D’Angelo Alston, of Moncks Corner, Uriah Ben Christopher Deas, of North Charleston, Bernard Aaron Green, of Mount Pleasant, Donnell Antoine Rouse, of Mount Pleasant, Kurtis Coleman, of Mount Pleasant, Deontia T. Satterfield, of Mount Pleasant, Leroy Bob Capers, of Mount Pleasant, Bryan Christopher Bess, of Huger, Justin Caleb Pruitt, of Huger, Blayzes Doyle, of Cross, and Jamaal Raynard Johnson, of North Charleston.

Nancy Edwards and Shaunette Nicole Edwards, both of Mount Pleasant, were each charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

Tags

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.