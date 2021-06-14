Pentagon officials hope conserving salt marshes can protect SC military bases

This past April, Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made it clear: The effects of climate change are a national security risk.

"Today, no nation can find lasting security without addressing the climate crisis," Austin said. "We face all kinds of threats in our line of work, but few of them truly deserve to be called existential. The climate crisis does," and added that "climate change is making the world more unsafe and we need to act."

South Carolina boasts a massive military presence, with bases for each branch of the armed service as well as thousands of soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen calling the surrounding communities home. But it also has one of the most environmentally vulnerable coastlines in the country, putting some of the Pentagon's most important assets at risk of being destroyed by erosion, floods and hurricanes.

In hopes of mitigating the damages caused by climate change, a group of regional government and military officials, including some from South Carolina, have launched an initiative aimed at conserving a 1 million-acre stretch of salt marsh — nearly the size of Grand Canyon National Park — that stretches from Northeast Florida to North Carolina.

This region includes areas near Joint Base Charleston, Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

The agreement to protect the marshlands was spearheaded by the Southeast Regional Partnership for Planning and Sustainability, which includes Department of Defense officials as well as representatives from South Carolina's Department of Natural Resources and the state's Department of Health and Environmental Control.

While the group is a voluntary partnership with no legislative powers, environmental advocates are encouraged by the willingness of military officials to get involved in conservation and believe the sway of the Department of Defense can help expedite some much needed planning efforts to protect communities near the coastline.

The specific plan on how the groups will work together will be determined in later months and meetings.

“This is a great opportunity to explore ways to work with partners to improve the resilience of our coastal installations as we adapt to rising sea levels and other associated risks of climate change," said Richard Kidd, deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Environment and Energy Resilience.

Salt marshes, the small and sprawling channels of coastal grasslands, protect coastlines from flooding, erosion, and storm surge and can also filter runoff. They also are an important habitat for fish, birds and other animals.

They also are one of nature's best protections against severe weather events.

These marshes provides Southeast communities and military installations an average of $695,000 per square mile annually in protective value from severe weather, according to a 2020 study from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

But they also face a variety of threats such as rising sea levels, polluted runoff and over development.

With these natural flood deterrents at risk, it causes alarm for South Carolina's military bases.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, for example, is one of the branch's largest training areas on the East Coast. As a result, Beaufort has more than 12,000 active-duty, reserve and civilian employees that support the local economy around the base.

After a report from Military.com late last year, speculation of the base's closure grew because the base hadn't fully integrated gender-neutral training revealed another issue. The Parris Island base is also in a vulnerable position on the coastline, giving Pentagon officials another potential reason to close the base down the line if they were so inclined.

Gov. Henry McMaster held an emergency meeting of the South Carolina Military Base Task Force, and the future of Parris Island became a major sticking point in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District race between Nancy Mace and then- U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham. And nearby town and city officials sounded the alarm on how economically devastating a base closure would be.

Mace said future efforts like the one by the Southeast Regional Partnership for Planning and Sustainability is just one of the ways that partnerships between local governments and private environmental groups can help protect Parris Island and other bases in the state.

"I think that's going to be very important for state and local governments to bring everybody together to protect our bases so we can conserve land and protect them from the water environmental issues they face," Mace said. "One of the things that I have learned very early on after being sworn in, is that when we're talking about many of these issues, there's just a gap in communication. Sometimes it's about connecting the right people together at the right time."

While the worry of the Parris Island closure came and went, Beaufort officials continue to study the effects of climate change and are trying to mitigate the risks to the community.

Stephanie Rossi, the planning director for the Lowcountry Council of Governments, told The Post and Courier that the Department of Defense awarded the organization a $475,000 grant earlier this year to conduct an environmental review of the communities around Parris Island and Air Station Beaufort so they could see how they could mitigate potential hurricane and flood damage.

The review will be concluded by February 2022 and Rossi is hopeful that the study will unearth some important lessons to keep the towns and cities around the bases thriving.

"We've been looking at this issue for awhile," Rossi said. "We want to look at the communities and identify those hazards that could impact the bases and the people around it."