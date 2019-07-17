The Charleston Police Department is renewing calls for public assistance after a pedestrian who was struck on July 4 died of their injuries.
The death marks the 10th such fatality in the city of Charleston in 2019, said Charles Francis, a police spokesman, Wednesday night.
Officers were called around 11:30 p.m. on July 4 to Folly Road near the intersection with Battery Island Drive, where they found the pedestrian, police said.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has not yet identified the victim.
A silver sedan reportedly fled the scene, police said. Investigators believe the sedan has damage to its front bumper, hood or windshield. It was last seen heading north on Folly Road and anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
According to a Post and Courier story published in May, more than 900 pedestrians and bicyclists died in South Carolina between 2013 and 2018.
On July 4, two pedestrians and a bicyclist were struck in the greater Charleston area, including the incident on Folly Road.