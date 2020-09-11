Pedestrian killed in Mount Pleasant crash involving overturned dump truck

A pedestrian was killed after a dump truck overturned on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday morning.
Officers responded to a call of an injury crash at 10:09 a.m. on Coleman near Mill Street, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The crash blocked traffic on Coleman in both directions for hours.
Paramedics and authorities holding up white sheets were spotted at the scene.
Lanes reopened around 1:20 p.m.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office hasn't yet identified the victim.
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.