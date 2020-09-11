You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pedestrian killed in Mount Pleasant crash involving overturned dump truck

  • Updated
Mount Pleasant crash
Buy Now

Mount Pleasant police said an overturned dump truck has blocked both directions of Coleman boulevard near Shem Creek. A spokesman said it was unclear if anyone was seriously injured. Andrew Whitaker/Staff

A pedestrian was killed after a dump truck overturned on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call of an injury crash at 10:09 a.m. on Coleman near Mill Street, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department. 

The crash blocked traffic on Coleman in both directions for hours.

Paramedics and authorities holding up white sheets were spotted at the scene. 

Lanes reopened around 1:20 p.m.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office hasn't yet identified the victim. 

Gregory Yee contributed to this report. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Jerrel Floyd at 843-937-5558. Follow him on Twitter @jfloyd134.

Tags

Jerrel Floyd is an Alabama raised reporter who covers Summerville and Dorchester County for The Post and Courier.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News