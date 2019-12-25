CPD car web ref

A pedestrian was killed on Christmas morning following a crash in the parking lot of a West Ashley church. 

The crash occurred at 10:51 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 5 Saint Teresa Drive, according to the Charleston Police Department. 

"The driver, an elder female, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu, when it struck the pedestrian, causing her to be trapped between the vehicle and the wall," police said. 

Following the crash, the driver and pedestrian were transported to a hospital by emergency medical services, but the pedestrian later succumbed to her injuries, police said. 

No criminal charges had been filed as of Wednesday, police said. 

An investigation is ongoing.

