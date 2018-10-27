A man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning on Folly Beach, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The accident occurred in the 1300 block of East Ashley Avenue.
The Sheriff's Office Traffic Division responded to the scene sometime in the early morning hours. A male was reportedly lying in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. The motorist attempted to swerve out of the way before stopping to notify authorities of the accident, public information officer Robert Antonio stated in a release.
At this time no charges have been filed against the motorist. The victim has not been identified at this time.
This case is still ongoing and authorities continue to seek more information.