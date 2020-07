A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run on Johns Island early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred near 1003 Main Road around 6:15 a.m., Charleston County deputies said. It involved an automobile and a pedestrian.

The driver fled the scene before deputies arrived. The pedestrian died at the scene of the accident.

The Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit is investigating and asks that anyone with information call 843-202-1700.

No further details were immediately available Thursday morning.