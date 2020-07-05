Pedestrian, bicycle safety in Charleston could mean one-lane for cars on King Street

To make King and Meeting streets safer for pedestrians and bicyclists, state officials may reduce the speed limit there and make a portion of King Street one lane for car traffic.
King and Meeting streets are two of the state's 10 most dangerous roadways for bicyclists and pedestrians, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
In 2018, DOT conducted an audit of the 10 most unsafe corridors in the state. Five of those roadways are in Charleston County and four are in the city of Charleston: Meeting, King, Calhoun and St. Philip streets.
During the six-year study period, Meeting Street had an average of 110 crashes, including bicycle and pedestrian crashes, between Line and Broad streets. The most occurred in 2018, with 127 reported.
Along King Street, 85 crashes were reported during that period. The most, 104, were reported in 2013.
"The pedestrian and bicycle crashes account for only a small amount of the overall crashes, but they're still high compared to other corridors in the state," said Bret Gillis, a Santec Inc. contractor who shared the recommendations with City Council.
To address the dangers posed there, Gillis detailed a series of recommendations to a Charleston City Council subcommittee recently. Other proposed changes include different pedestrian crossing timing, adding crosswalks and changing out crossing signals so drivers are more cautious as they approach cross walks.
Santec, which studied the two roadways, recommended the speed limits on Meeting and King street drop from 30 mph to 25 mph between Line and Broad streets. The contractor also recommended a new crosswalk at Meeting and Society streets.
Instead of flashing crosswalk signs, now just north of Charlotte Street, Santec recommended new signs that only light up when a person is waiting to cross, similar to ones used on Center Street on Folly Beach.
The study also recommends changing the pedestrian crosswalks on both King and Meeting street at the Calhoun Street intersection. Instead of allowing pedestrians to cross Meeting or King Street while cars continue moving on Calhoun, the recommendation calls for an all-pedestrian cross approach. That means all car traffic would stop for a period of time to allow pedestrians to cross any way.
On King Street, Santec pitched two ideas for the city, county and DOT to consider. Both call for the one-way portion of King Street from Calhoun to Broad streets to drop from two lanes to one.
One idea is one of the lanes to be used for parking and add a bicycle lane. The other does not include parking but includes a two-way bicycle lane with a barrier between car traffic.
Gillis said that while these two presentations were about King and Meeting streets, DOT also will look at the recommendations for Calhoun and St. Philip streets before moving forward.
Josh Johnson, at DOT, said changes could start as early as within the year but some of the longer term projects could take up to two to three years.
Before major changes are made, like re-timing the crosswalks on King and Meeting streets at Calhoun Street and redesigning King Street, funding needs to be allocated, according to DOT Safety Program Engineer Joey Riddle.
Another consultant will be hired to look at how those recommendations impact traffic and traffic flow, he said, and could take up to 18 months to be completed.
But changing the speed limit could happen sooner, he said, because it would have a lesser impact.