Peaceful Charleston protesters march around Colonial Lake, take a knee by City Hall

Two peaceful protests in Charleston on Monday used contrasting voices to rage against the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

One protest shouted out the horror of George Floyd's death without a word and the other with loud voices echoing around Colonial Lake.

In a silent protest, about 30 people took a knee at the Four Corners of Law in downtown Charleston. They knelt without speaking for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the length of time a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd's neck, which ultimately led to his death. The officer has been charged with third-degree murder. He and three other officers were fired.

A large banner read, “I can’t breathe — RIP George Floyd.”

The protest was short, less than 30 minutes long. Organizers didn’t want to break any rules, including the 6 p.m. curfew imposed again in Charleston.

After protests over the weekend, organizer Tiana Morton thought it best to avoid shouting or yelling.

We live in a visual world, she said. As the protesters knelt, many watched from across the street, including police officers.

“People are saying, why are we still protesting,” she said. “They say we just want to steal.”

But the arrest of one of the officers involved in Floyd’s death doesn’t end the problem, she said.

“Every time one incident happens, people make it sound like an isolated incident, but it’s not,” Morton said.

To demonstrate that, she made 30 face masks, white with black lettering and displaying the names of victims of police brutality. One mask carried the name of Walter Scott, who was shot dead in the back by a North Charleston police officer five years ago after a traffic stop.

One by one, the protesters laid the masks on the fence of Charleston City Hall.

It was hard to just pick 30 names from the last 10 years, she said. “But 30, that’s still too many.”

“We’ll be out here until change happens,” Morton said.

Two friends who joined the protest said they've been active the past few days, trying to call intention to the ongoing issue of systemic racism.

They were at the protest on Saturday early on, but left before the mood turned.

"What happened at nighttime, I don't think that was the same people," said Sarah Brewer.

"I think violence is never the answer, but sometimes peaceful protests don't work," Jackie Gearhart said. "Black lives face injustice day in and day out."

At Colonial Lake, over 100 protesters marched on a hot, sunny Charleston afternoon demanding justice in Floyd's death.

The protesters walked in scorching heat. Many wore protective masks as they held signs and shouted chants to each other from across the lake.

Sometimes, several chants could be heard simultaneously. “Black Lives Matter,” one group of protesters repeated. Another called out, “Say his name: George Floyd!”

Protesters celebrated their right to march, chanting, “This is what democracy looks like.”

There was a barely visible police presence, with a few officers stationed around the lake, watching calmly.

“No justice, no peace, no racist police,” protesters chanted.