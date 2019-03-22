A bank robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase from Georgetown County into Charleston County Friday night was shot by a deputy south of McClellanville.
A Georgetown County sheriff's deputy shot the suspect on U.S. Highway 17 south of the small Charleston County town at 7:33 p.m., the agency confirmed. The shooting took place during a traffic stop.
The suspect was transported to Medical University Hospital, the Sheriff's Office stated.
The robbery occurred at 6 p.m. at a Bank of America on Pawleys Island, the Sheriff's Office stated.
"Reports indicate a lone white male entered the bank and presented a teller with a note," the Sheriff's Office stated. "He did not present a weapon. He left on foot with an undetermined amount of money."
Further information about the robbery and deputy-involved shooting was not available.
It was the second shooting involving a law enforcement officer on Friday. Earlier, a Colleton County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a person while responding to a call of a burglary in progress. That suspect was armed with a knife and the deputy shot in self-defense, according to Colleton County authorities.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating both shootings.