Sheriff's crime scene tape (copy) (copy)

A bank robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase from Georgetown County into Charleston County Friday night was shot by a deputy south of McClellanville.

A Georgetown County sheriff's deputy shot the suspect on U.S. Highway 17 south of the small Charleston County town at 7:33 p.m., the agency confirmed. The shooting took place during a traffic stop.

The suspect was transported to Medical University Hospital, the Sheriff's Office stated. 

The robbery occurred at 6 p.m. at a Bank of America on Pawleys Island, the Sheriff's Office stated. 

"Reports indicate a lone white male entered the bank and presented a teller with a note," the Sheriff's Office stated. "He did not present a weapon. He left on foot with an undetermined amount of money."

Further information about the robbery and deputy-involved shooting was not available. 

It was the second shooting involving a law enforcement officer on Friday. Earlier, a Colleton County sheriff's deputy fatally shot a person while responding to a call of a burglary in progress. That suspect was armed with a knife and the deputy shot in self-defense, according to Colleton County authorities.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating both shootings.  

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.