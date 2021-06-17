Paul Murdaugh received threats before his death, Murdaugh family members say

Paul Murdaugh had been receiving threats from strangers before being killed alongside his mother on June 7, according to members of the prominent Murdaugh family who spoke on a nationally televised interview.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul, 22, were found fatally shot shortly after 10 p.m. at the family’s property at 4147 Moselle Road in Islandton. Attorney Alex Murdaugh discovered the bodies of his wife and son that evening.

The newly disclosed threat revelation came during a June 17 interview on ABC's “Good Morning America.”

John Marvin Murdaugh and Randy Murdaugh — Alex Murdaugh’s brothers, spoke of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s deaths in a four-minute video presentation on the program.

John Marvin Murdaugh said he did not perceive the threats to be serious at the time.

“I didn’t think it was a credible threat,” he said in the segment. “If it was, I would have tried to do something or notify someone. But, I guess, maybe I made a mistake.”

He did not specify from whom Paul Murdaugh was receiving these threats. Randy Murdaugh said he did not think the family had any known enemies.

“I really don’t know of any enemies,” Randy Murdaugh said. “You hear all this talk on the social media with regard to Paul. I don’t know of anybody that would truly be an enemy or truly want to harm them.”

The double homicide comes more than two years after Paul Murdaugh was accused of being drunk while piloting a boat on Feb. 24, 2019, that crashed into Archer’s Creek Bridge in Beaufort County. The boating crash killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

At the time of his death on June 7, Paul Murdaugh faced charges of one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury.

The Murdaughs are a prominent family in South Carolina and are known to be a legal dynasty. Three generations of Murdaughs have served as 14th Circuit solicitor covering the state’s southern tip. Alex Murdaugh also works part-time for the 14th Circuit solicitor’s office.

“I see words like ‘dynasty’ used and ‘power,’ ” Randy Murdaugh said in the interview. “And I don’t know exactly how people use those words, but we’re just regular people. And we’re hurting just like they would be hurting if this had happened to them.”

The investigation is led by the State Law Enforcement Division.

The Post and Courier has made several attempts to obtain incident reports produced by SLED and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office surrounding the investigation, which are public records in South Carolina.