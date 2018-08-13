Envision a fifth-grade history classroom that looks like a museum, with a collection of military uniforms covering a wall across from shelves that contain deactivated grenades and gas masks, alongside dozens of other artifacts from every war in our nation's history.
It's a reality at Carolina Park Elementary School, which opened this past fall near Wando High School in Mount Pleasant. Teacher Mary Huffman has been adding to her collection each year since she moved to Charleston from Chicago in 2002 to teach at Goodwin Elementary School. A stint at Pinckney Elementary followed.
"Students can't just learn out of textbooks," said Huffman, who was recognized as the 2015 Teacher of the Year by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
Among her tools is a paperbook history book called “Harry I Was?!” The story follows members of the fictional Smith family from the period after Reconstruction through World War II, when the carrier Yorktown earned her nickname as the Fighting Lady.
The book is published by the education department at Patriots Point, home of the Yorktown. Last year, 65,000 copies were sent to every fifth-grade class in the state’s public schools, according to education director Keith Grybowski.
Students take notes in the margins, since the books are theirs to keep.
"They love using their highlighters," Huffman said. "At end of the year, they hold them like trophies."
Patriots Point is not the only tourist attraction that works closely with teachers to help classes come alive for students. The South Carolina Aquarium, the Charleston Museum, Fort Sumter, Magnolia Plantation and other popular attractions are also living lessons for thousands of students every year.
"The multitude of historical landmarks, attractions and parks throughout the Lowcountry provide unparalleled educational opportunities for our students," Charleston County School District spokeswoman Erica Taylor said. "These experiences are one of the many reasons children in this area can receive a world-class education."
But Patriots Point stands out in its direct involvement in the schools.
Patriots Point also publishes a science reader that goes out to every fifth-grade class, called "Oscar I Am!" It’s the story of a water molecule traveling through South Carolina's ecosystems and ending up near the Yorktown in Charleston Harbor, and used for study in the science labs for students that are held aboard the ship. The books first came out in Charleston County in 2012 and have spread throughout the state since then. Patriots Point sends out former educators to show teachers how to use them.
The books and related online videos and other materials are funded by a $415,000 Educational Improvement Act grant. The state's Education Oversight Committee distributed $776 million in federal EIA money last year and nearly $800 million for this year.
This fall, Patriots Point is coming out with books for eighth-graders. The book and related activities will focus on literacy, math and career awareness, in hopes of reversing the state's troubling dropout rate. Military Magnet School in Charleston County and two schools in Allendale County will be the first to participate.
"If we don’t get these kids excited, they start thinking about dropping out," Grybowski said.
The pilot program is funded by a $25,000 grant from American Airlines. The grant will also help pay for programming to add a Boeing 737 to the Yorktown's flight simulator, another tool for teaching math and problem solving, and hopefully encourage interest in aviation as a career.
There's no reliable measurement of how effective the books have been. A limited study done a few years ago in Georgetown County showed some benefit. It was enough to satisfy the Education Oversight Committee to increase funding.
A lot depends on the creativity and initiative of the teacher who uses them. At the minimum, the hope is they will help students whose reading level is below that of the standard textbooks.
In a state where tourism is a major business, they have also helped make the Charleston attraction relevant across the state. Last year, 98 percent of the state's fifth-graders visited the Yorktown for history and science lessons, according to Patriots Point.
And in a state with a strong military presence, they reinforce the message of patriotism. The photo on the cover of the history book is of Willie Johnston, a Union drummer who was the youngest recipient of the Medal of Honor at age 13. The medals are displayed on the Yorktown until a new museum is built.