Two people, including a passing motorist, were struck by gunfire as a group of male subjects shot at each other Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to an area of Southrail Road near Ashley Phosphate Road and found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound to the elbow, said Spencer Pryor, a North Charleston police spokesman.
"According to the victim, he was in his vehicle driving through the area when he noticed several male subjects shooting at each other near the wood line," Pryor said.
Officers also found a male in the woods suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, he said.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, Pryor said.
No other victims were found as of Wednesday night.
Authorities had not located anyone associated with the shooting.
No further information about the shooting was available Wednesday.