A tour boat on Wednesday jam-packed with nearly 150 passengers on board broke down while cruising Charleston Harbor, a Coast Guard spokesman said.
Around 11:30 a.m., the Coast Guard received a report that the Spirit of the Lowcountry was experiencing some kind of mechanical failure, authorities confirmed. There were no injuries.
All 147 passengers would be transported off the boat to a location that was not immediately clear. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office were among the agencies assisting.
This story will be updated.