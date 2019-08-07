Spirit of the low country.JPG
Around 11:30 a.m., the Coast Guard received a report that the Spirit of the Lowcountry was experiencing some kind of mechanical failure, authorities confirmed. There were no injuries.

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

A tour boat on Wednesday jam-packed with nearly 150 passengers on board broke down while cruising Charleston Harbor, a Coast Guard spokesman said.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Coast Guard received a report that the Spirit of the Lowcountry was experiencing some kind of mechanical failure, authorities confirmed. There were no injuries. 

All 147 passengers would be transported off the boat to a location that was not immediately clear. The S.C. Department of Natural Resources and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office were among the agencies assisting.

Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-937-5591.

Michael Majchrowicz is a reporter covering crime and public safety. He previously wrote about courts for the Daily Hampshire Gazette in Northampton, Massachusetts. A Hoosier native, he graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism.

