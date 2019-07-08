Beginning Monday, large swaths of Interstate 26, in both directions, will close overnight for three consecutive nights, state transportation officials said.
The full closures are to support the installation of girders for the second of two new ramps over the interstate.
Expected closures and detours for eastbound lanes, between exits 216B (Cosgrove Avenue) and 220 (Cypress Avenue) will begin 9:30 p.m. Monday, while closures for westbound lanes between exits 219 (Mount Pleasant Street) and 216 (Cosgrove Avenue) will begin at 10:30 p.m., according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Closures are anticipated to be lifted each morning by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
SCDOT officials also said westbound I-26 on-ramps from Mount Pleasant Street/Morrison Drive and Rutledge Avenue/Heriot Street will close during the same hours.
The detours established by SCDOT are as follows:
- Getting to downtown Charleston from eastbound I-26, take exit 216B (Cosgrove Avenue) and continue on until you get to Spruill Avenue where you'll turn right. Continue onto Meeting Street and follow signage.
- Need to access northbound U.S. 17 to Mount Pleasant? Take exit 216B (Cosgrove Avenue) to Spruill Avenue and turn right. Continue onto Meeting Street and take a left onto U.S. 17.
- For accessing southbound U.S. 17 to the western side of the Peninsula and West Ashley via eastbound I-26, take exit 216B (Cosgrove Avenue) to the end and turn right on Spruill Avenue to Meeting Street. Follow signage to southbound U.S. 17 and take a right onto Cypress Street, followed by a left onto eastbound I-26 to southbound U.S. 17.
- Need to get onto westbound I-26 from the Crosstown (northbound U.S. 17), take exit 220A (Romney Street) and follow signs to Meeting Street. Take a left on Meeting going Westbound and bear right on Spruill Avenue. Then, take a left onto Cosgrove Avenue and follow signage to get back onto westbound I-26.
- In order to get onto westbound I-26 from southbound U.S. 17 via the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, take exit 221B (Meeting Street) and veer right onto westbound Meeting Street. As you bear right onto Spruill Avenue, take a left onto Cosgrove Avenue and follow signs to get back to the interstate.