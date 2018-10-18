At some future point — it's not exactly clear when — those traveling the interstates west and south of Charleston could have an extra travel lane.
The S.C. Department of Transportation Commission voted Thursday to begin planning for widening rural portions of Interstates 26 and 95.
The work would include I-26 between Charleston and Columbia, as well as the 33 miles of I-95 between U.S. Highway 17 and the Georgia border.
I-95 has at least six lanes throughout Georgia but narrows to four at the South Carolina line. And I-26 currently has six lanes at the outskirts of Columbia and Charleston but four lanes in between.
The I-26 work is expected to cost about $1.8 billion in today's dollars, the agency said, while the I-95 widening is projected to cost $1.2 billion.
Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Thursday's vote will let the agency begin planning.
"We must start today with identifying how to break these corridors into projects that can be advanced as funding becomes available,” she said.
The agency did not announce a timetable for the start of construction on widening either interstate.
It noted that the commission voted to direct $110 million a year toward the two projects, beginning in July 2023. That's when the state's income tax credits connected to its 2017 fuel tax hike will end.
In announcing its decision, DOT cited the critical movement of freight across the state. This freight program is in addition to the agency's interstate widening program already at work in certain urban areas.
Sixth Congressional District Commissioner J. Barnwell Fishburne called the I-26 and I-95 projects "absolutely critical to the continued economic growth of the state" and "long overdue."
State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Charleston, called it "fantastic news."
“I-26 and I-95 are South Carolina’s main arteries for commerce and travel, and time is money," Grooms added. "So the reality is that everyone in the state will benefit.” Grooms said he first pushed for the widening plan as part of the state's Freight Corridor Plan.
Hall noted trucking is the primary mode of freight movement within the state, and it's expected to grow by 60 percent over the next two decades.
First Congressional District Commissioner Robby Robbins said the state is seeing tremendous economic growth, "and must widen our interstates in order to remain economically competitive."
Hannah Alani contributed to this report.